TAL Education Group to Announce Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on January 19, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended November 30, 2022, before the market opens on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
Please note that you will need to pre-register for conference call participation at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3278c68d351148b985b566d3f1215a12.
Upon registration, you will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and unique Direct Event passcode. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TAL's website at https://ir.100tal.com/.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive learning services to students from all ages through diversified class formats. Our learning services mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".
