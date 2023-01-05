With the Tramontina Guru™ Smart Cooking Solution, Home Cooks Can Achieve Chef-Quality Results Every Time

The future of cooking is at CES 2023 with a fully integrated system that guarantees perfect results, even when tackling challenging recipes

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooking is both art and science, requiring precise measurements, timing and temperatures as well as creative flavor combinations to delight the senses. Creating a great meal takes time and attention, and minor mistakes can ruin the result. Tramontina GuruTM , a smart cooking solution debuting at CES 2023, guides home cooks through every step from prep to plating while giving them complete confidence a perfect meal is on the way.

An innovation from Tramontina, a leading global cookware manufacturer, Tramontina Guru ushers in the future of cooking with a smart cooking system. The starter kit includes an advanced portable induction cooktop with an integrated temperature sensor and scale, intuitive display and touch buttons, and a Bluetooth connection to pair with a smartphone app. Cooks can use this app to access more than 200 recipes, view step-by-step instructions, control and monitor the cooktop.

The Tramontina Guru starter kit also includes a 4-quart stainless steel sauce pan with lid, a 9.5-inch ceramic nonstick frying pan, a set of measuring spoons and a small ruler for precisely measuring ingredients. Cooks can also purchase additional compatible cookware, silicone utensils, cutlery, prep boards, bowls and other accessories on Tramontina's website .

Tramontina Guru is cooking that connects, a system giving home cooks a way to impress their family and friends as they sharpen their culinary skills. The smart cooking solution's app is available for iOS or Android devices and provides more than 200 recipes with text and video guidance, chef tips and nutritional information. All recipes are crafted with Tramontina Guru and compatible cookware and accessories in mind so home cooks have all the equipment they need to consistently get perfect results.

"Top chefs know precision in the kitchen is what guarantees a great meal," said Chef Elzio Callefi Junior. "Tramontina Guru is a gamechanger for home cooks because precision is built into the smart cooking system with the integrated temperature sensor and scale, plus recipes thoughtfully developed to ensure greater control over quantities, cooking time and temperature. With a connected cooking approach, home cooks can get chef-quality results without having to be a culinary expert."

CES participants can see Tramontina Guru in action at booth #53417, with chefs providing live demonstrations of the smart cooking solution's incredible versatility and advanced capabilities throughout the exhibition.

"Tramontina Guru will change the way people prepare great meals and cook with their friends and family, improving the cooking experience by combining top-quality cookware with digital innovation and connectivity so modern cooks can consistently produce chef-quality results," said Marcelo Borges, President and CEO of Tramontina USA. "This smart cooking system helps home cooks improve their culinary skills and gain confidence when cooking for others. It's the future of cooking, and everyone at CES who loves to cook (or loves someone who loves to cook) should stop by our booth to check it out."

To learn more about Tramontina Guru, the Guru collection of cookware and accessories or Tramontina's other quality products, please visit Tramontina.com .

About Tramontina

Founded in 1911 in Brazil, Tramontina is an international brand with more than 110 years of high-end housewares manufacturing experience. Tramontina products, delivering premium quality, innovation, and functionality, are available in over 120 countries. Tramontina is dedicated to being a leading manufacturer of cookware, cutlery, kitchen accessories, and housewares items. One of the company's core values is environmental responsibility and sustainable development.

