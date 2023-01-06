Jackery Bags Four CES 2023 Innovation Awards for its Innovative Portable Renewable Energy Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, announced that four of its green energy solutions have received CES 2023 Innovation Awards honors, with Jackery's LightTent-AIR, a PV-powered tent equipped with thin and flexible gallium arsenide (GaAs) solar cells that offers a total power output of up to 1200W, being named one of CES Best of Innovation Honorees.

One of the Consumer Technology Association's (CTA) most anticipated annual competitions, the CES Innovation Awards program evaluates the submissions across 28 product categories based on the review given by an elite panel of industry expert judges. The announcement, which was made ahead of the CES 2023 that is slated to take place from Jan 5 through 8 in Las Vegas, recognizes products at the forefront of innovation and engineering in consumer electronics, and the entries with the highest rating across each category receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction.

The honors received by Jackey's products, which include its flagship solar power generator SG Explorer 2000 Pro, the portable wind-power generator Air-W, and the wheeled outdoor energy storage solution LightCycle-S1, underscore Jackery's ability to develop portable clean energy solutions with groundbreaking innovation, top-on-the-line quality and versatile functionality that empower global customers for green living.

Jackery LightTent-AIR, the winner of the CES Best of Innovation Award, reshapes the future of camping by combining the company's expertise in solar technology with a futuristic outdoor living solution to create a one-of-the-kind portable inflatable tent that offers 24/7 access to green energy and all-around safety. The tent is made from waterproof and flame-retardant PVC-coated fabric which has excellent heat-insulating properties and is easily maintained for cleanliness.

The flexible GaAs solar panels fitted on the adjustable canopy offer 1200W of power and charge the built-in electricity storage modules that provide a reliable power supply at night. The tent sports a minimalistic appearance and is designed with a focus on simplicity to streamline the setup procedure so the users can spend more time having fun and less time getting ready. The self-supporting inflatable structure means that no struts are needed while ensuring great sturdiness, providing a comfortable and safe shelter for off-road enthusiasts.

Jackery SG Explorer 2000 Pro is created to be a perfect green power companion for campers and van-lifers who are seeking a versatile one-stop product that fits all their energy needs. Durable and powerful, SG Explorer 2000 Pro features a 2160Wh battery equipped with a 94V-0 grade fireproof plastic enclosure that enables it to withstand the harsh outdoor environment. Under the hood is a dual-chip security system, paired with 4 sensors to prevent overheating issues and prolong service life. The foldable solar panels take seconds to set up, coupled with the super-fast charging capability that can fully juice up the battery in 2.5 hours.

Jackery has made another stride in bringing green energy to people's everyday life by launching the Air-W, a portable wind power generation accessory that can produce 200W of power. The mini wind turbine, with its minimal structure design and lightweight body, is easy to assemble and carry around, capable of generating stable electricity even in wild-wind conditions thanks to its dual-motor design and double-bearing fan rotor, making it a great substitute when sunlight or other energy sources are not available.

Jackery LightCycle-S1 is a marriage of green energy and mobility. The wheeled battery can store up to 3500Wh of electricity and offer 3500W of power. It can be towed by a vehicle and convert the kinetic energy into electricity that charges the built-in battery pack. The LightCycle-S1 can get fully charged after traveling for 200km, and its robust and shock-resistant design gives the user peace of mind for long-haul journeys.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a vision to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere. Jackery launched the world's first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed the world's first portable solar panels in 2018. Having introduced solar generators to the great outdoors, Jackery fulfills the power needs of every nature-lover, inspiring them to explore further and seek more extraordinary experiences.

Expanding its footprint from the US to Europe, Japan, and China, Jackery has sold more than 2 million units globally since 2018, with its products consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon. The brand has so far received 40 prestigious international design awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, the Best of IFA Award and more.

