Nexstar-Operated Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting Pull Local Channels from DISH TV Customers

Mission and White Knight demand unreasonable rate increases as their viewership with DISH subscribers continues to decline

Mission and White Knight rejected DISH's extension offers to keep programming accessible to customers while negotiations continue

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting local channels, both operated by Nexstar Media Group, were removed from DISH TV today, affecting access in 28 markets nationwide. With this removal, DISH customers no longer have access to the local channels in Mission's markets, such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CW and MNT, and to White Knight stations in two markets.

"Both programming groups rejected DISH's contract extension offers to keep programming available for customers while we continue to negotiate," said Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV. "We're disappointed Mission and White Knight have chosen this course of action. The demanded fees are unreasonable given that Mission and White Knight's viewership on DISH have significantly declined over the past three years, indicating that many viewers have moved to other channels for programming they prefer."

Mission and White Knight's actions are not unexpected. In the past year, the Nexstar-controlled programmers removed channels from Comcast, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse and Verizon Fios. Mission is currently in a long-term dispute with DirecTV. It pulled its channels from DirecTV customers in mid-October, forcing more than a million customers to look elsewhere to watch their favorite programming.

"Broadcasters like Mission and White Knight often block customer access as they negotiate for higher rates," added Neylon. "We will continue to fight on behalf of DISH customers to keep prices as low as possible. We hope Mission and White Knight will continue to negotiate with us in good faith so we can minimize the disruption to our customers."

DISH customers can visit DISHPromise.com for more information.

Stations Affected:

Mission:

( NBC : KRBC) - Abilene, TX

( FOX : WXXA) - Albany, NY

( CW: KWBQ) - Albuquerque, NM

( MNT: KASY) - Albuquerque, NM

( FOX : KCIT) - Amarillo, TX

( MNT: KCPN) - Amarillo, TX

( FOX : KHMT) - Billings, MT

( ABC: WVNY) - Burlington, VT

( FOX : KLJB) - Davenport, IA

( FOX : WFXP) - Erie, PA

( CW: WTVW) - Evansville, IN

( FOX : KFQX) - Grand Junction, CO

( ABC: KODE) - Joplin, MO

( ABC: WLAJ) - Lansing, MI

( FOX : KLRT) - Little Rock, AR

( CW: KASN) - Little Rock, AR

( ABC: KAMC) - Lubbock, TX

( NBC: KTVE) - Monroe, LA

( CW: WPIX) - New York, NY

( FOX : KPEJ) - Odessa, TX

( FOX : WNAC) - Providence, RI

( ABC: WTVO) - Rockford, IL

( NBC: KSAN) - San Angelo, TX

( FOX : KMSS) - Shreveport, LA

( CBS: KOLR) - Springfield, MO

( ABC: WAWV) - Terre Haute, IN

( ABC: WUTR) - Utica, NY

( FOX : KJTL) - Wichita Falls, TX

( MNT: KJBO) - Wichita Falls, TX

(CBS: WYOU) - Wilkes Barre, PA

White Knight:

( NBC : WVLA) - Baton Rouge, LA

( FOX : KFXK) - Tyler - Longview - Lufkin, TX

