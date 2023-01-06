Seiden Law Group Welcomes New Litigation Associate Olivia Huang, Esq.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seiden Law Group is pleased to announce the addition of Olivia Huang to the firm as a Litigation Associate in our international arbitration and high-stakes complex corporate litigation group. Certified in International Business Law, Olivia earned her LL.M. degree from Boston University and received an LL.B. degree with a bachelor's minor degree in Mathematical Economics from Xiamen University, where she was awarded the Guanghua scholarship as valedictorian, and received multiple awards from national moot court competitions. She is admitted to practice in New York State as well as the Southern District of New York.

"We are excited to have Olivia join our rapidly growing legal team," said Managing Partner Rob Seiden. "Olivia has vast litigation experience in successfully resolving cross-border disputes for clients in the U.S. courts and her enthusiasm, drive, and focus fits in perfectly with our tenacious approach to helping our clients."

Seiden Law Group is a boutique law firm based in Manhattan with a vast array of global clients that trust the Seiden team when they want sound advice, creative solutions, and bare-knuckled, smart-as-a-whip street fighters in the negotiating or courtroom to get them successful results.

