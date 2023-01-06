World 50 I&D Impact Awards 2023 Shortlist Announced

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World 50, the global community of business leaders from the most respected and influential companies, is delighted to announce the shortlist for the inaugural 2023 World 50 I&D Impact Awards. Dedicated to celebrating and accelerating DEI progress in the workplace, the I&D Impact Awards spotlight the innovative work of organizations whose trailblazing initiatives are creating scalable and systemic change for employees.

"The sheer number and caliber of entrants shows the passion and drive leaders have to turn DEI strategy into measurable and lasting impact," said Jennifer Bird Newton, World 50's chief impact officer and chair of the judging panel.

The shortlist—spanning nine categories—includes 85 individual leaders, teams, and companies who are part of the World 50 member ecosystem, including Amazon, Cisco, KPMG, Mars, MTN Group, and Pfizer. This list was carefully selected by a panel of esteemed, independent judges consisting of 20 top DEI executives, who represent industry-leading organizations such as BHP, Estée Lauder, GE Gas Power, HSBC, IBM, Logitech, and Vodafone, among others.

"I was very impressed with the submissions, which highlight that creating diverse and inclusive workplaces is important for so many organizations," said Josetta ‍Jones, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Chevron. "I walked away knowing that these organizations were intentional about creating a workplace that works for all."

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on March 22, 2023, in Miami, Florida, where shortlisted companies, leaders, and their teams will gather to celebrate their DEI milestones.

''So many impressive and inspiring entries, each one special in its own right, makes for a very tight field," added Diane Moody, vice president of organizational development and culture at DSM. "Although the awards are limited, each [entrant] is a winner—creating change that shapes a more inclusive world."

Learn more about the World 50 I&D Impact Awards, including the shortlist and judges, here .

About World 50

Founded in 2004, World 50 consists of private peer communities that enable CEOs and C-level executives at globally respected organizations to discover better ideas, share valuable experiences, and build relationships that make a lasting impact. World 50 communities serve every significant enterprise leadership role. Members reside in more than 27 countries on six continents and are leaders at companies that average more than US$30 billion in revenue.

