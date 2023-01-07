VETERANS GUARDIAN DONATES $25,000 TO BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF THE SANDHILLS

PINEHURST, N.C., Jan. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a ceremony on January 6th, Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills received a donation of $25,000 from Veterans Guardian, a Pinehurst, NC, based organization that helps veterans attain their earned VA Disability benefits. With this funding, Veterans Guardian and Boys & Girls Club will empower hundreds of kids and teens to excel in school, character, and leadership.

"Through their programs, the Boys and Girls Club makes a very tangible impact on young lives," said Scott Greenblatt, Veterans Guardian Founder. "We want to make sure this organization is able to continue to provide needed activities and workshops for the children in our community."

The Boys and Girls Club provides a trained, caring staff which implements youth development strategies and creates a stable, supportive environment for children and teens.Specially designed programs concentrate on developing job readiness, study skills, leadership, self-esteem, good health and social responsibility among Boys & Girls Club members.

"We are excited to continue to have Veterans Guardians' support," said Larry Smith, Marketing Director of the Boys and Girls Club. " It is going to be an exciting year as we celebrate 25 years of gifting Moore County youth with great futures and changing lives."

The donation continues to build on Veterans Guardian's efforts to support the educational needs of children in underserved communities. The company has donated to several scholarship funds for children, including those of military and veteran families.

