AWARE360 APPOINTS NEW CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

CALGARY, AB , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Aware360, a software technology company focused on delivering safety and productivity solutions for businesses with lone or at-risk workers, has appointed Eric Fishman as Chief Strategy Officer. As CSO, Fishman plans to drive growth through the optimization of strategic partnerships, helping to craft the product vision, and providing leadership to sales and marketing resources to continue fostering relationships with new and existing customers.

Fishman brings vast leadership experience in software, including 10+ years in senior leadership, and 3 years as president of a safety solutions provider. After 17 years working in health, safety, and emergency response solutions, echoing Aware360's people-centric intentions is only natural to Fishman, who says "In work and life, people are my passion. Our families, employees, and customers' employees are what drive us every day. Technology aside, I want to know what it is like to be the person on the other end of the phone. When you are customer focused, empathy drives your understanding of how you can help solve their problems. My priority is to learn from them; our customers of today will help us unlock the potential of tomorrow."

With the experience and perspective he brings, Aware360's existing leadership team is confident in Fishman's ability to help Aware360 achieve rapid growth in both new customer acquisitions and existing accounts. "Eric's knowledge of our core customer verticals and his customer-centric business philosophy are tremendous assets for Aware360 as we enter a new era of growth" said Aware360's President, Joel Leetzow. "I am excited for him to execute his strategy across our operational units, as it fully aligns with Aware360's mission, vision, and values."

Outside of work, Fishman enjoys spending time with his family and staying active through snowboarding and basketball. "Every minute spent at work is a minute I'm not with my family, so I want to make sure I'm doing something worthwhile – Aware360 can fulfill that for me."

About Aware360

Aware360 provides the technology and response network needed to keep lone and at-risk workers safer and more productive throughout their day through a patented PeopleIoT™ connected worker ecosystem. With 400+ customers, and over 50,000 active users on their platform across the globe, the Aware360 suite of safety solutions leverages personal technology such as smartphones, wearables, and satellite devices to protect at-risk workers through real-time monitoring, communication, and response.

