Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Launches New Golf Cart, the MadJax XSeries Storm

The new golf cart has begun hitting dealer lots, with an official launch planned for the PGA Show in Orlando in late January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nivel Parts & Manufacturing announced today that it has launched a new golf cart, the MadJax XSeries Storm, sold under Nivel's MadJax brand. The golf cart is targeted at recreational and secondary transportation users and will be sold via Nivel's dealer partners across the United States.

"Demand and interest from dealers for the MadJax XSeries has been off to a very strong start."

"Given Nivel and MadJax's long history of being an industry leader in aftermarket golf cart parts and accessories, it was a natural evolution for us to begin offering a full golf cart solution," says Brett Hankey, CEO of Nivel. "We are excited to offer consumers a stylish, comfortable golf cart loaded with our best parts & accessories. The MadJax XSeries Storm is the first of many exciting golf carts we are planning to launch over the next several years."

The MadJax XSeries Storm has begun hitting dealer lots, with an official launch planned for the PGA Show in Orlando, Fla. in late January. The MadJax XSeries Storm is available in 12 body colors, and offers a wide variety of seating, tire & wheel options, allowing dealers and customers to personalize the carts to meet their unique style. The new golf cart also comes standard with a Reliance 5kW brushless AC motor, a 400A Reliance control system, a high-capacity voltage reducer, and a 4-wheel hydraulic disc braking system.

"Demand and interest from dealers for the MadJax XSeries has been off to a very strong start," says Donnie Jouppi, President of Nivel's PTV Division. "In addition to continuing to supply our dealers with an attractive lineup of aftermarket golf cart parts and accessories, we are proud to be able to partner with them to now offer a full golf cart solution, to meet rising consumer demand."

The new MadJax XSeries Storm will be on display in Nivel's booth at the PGA Show from January 25-27, 2023.

About Nivel Parts & Manufacturing

Founded in 1968, Nivel is a global manufacturer, distributor, and seller of aftermarket parts and accessories for niche vehicles and heavy-duty equipment. It is a trusted business partner to thousands of dealers, distributors, and consumers in the US and international markets. Nivel owns the most valuable brands in the aftermarket niche vehicle parts and accessories categories: MadJax, Red Dot, GTW, Jake's, Reliance, Seizmik and High Lifter. For more information, please visit the Company's website https://www.nivel.com/.

