Sprouts Farmers Market Features Cupcake Collaboration between Washington Red Raspberry Growers and Social-Mission Company Rubicon Bakers

Sprouts Farmers Market Locations Nationwide will Participate in 2-Month-Long Citrus Promotion Running December 26 to March 5

LYNDEN, Wash., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers nationwide can now purchase Rubicon Bakers' Vegan Lemon Raspberry Cupcakes at over 380 Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide. Sprouts is the latest retailer to feature this creative collaboration between Washington red raspberry farmers and the Certified B Corporation, Rubicon Bakers. The cupcakes will be available for a limited time as part of Sprouts' seasonal citrus event beginning December 26 and running until March 5.

Rubicon Bakers' Vegan Lemon Raspberry Cupcakes featuring Washington Red Raspberries available at Sprouts Farmers Markets

The Washington red raspberry industry partnered with Rubicon Bakers' Research and Development team to feature a Washington red raspberry puree in both the filling and icing – the perfect complement to Rubicon's light and citrusy vegan lemon cupcake.

"We can't think of anything better than a delicious cupcake that gives back to the community," said Liz Aquino, Director of Bakery at Sprouts Farmers Market. "We carefully curate an assortment of better-for-you products and ingredients, like Washington red raspberries, paired with purpose-driven people and companies, like Rubicon Bakers. These Vegan Lemon Raspberry Cupcakes are the ideal product for us to feature in our stores. Our customers are going to love the taste while supporting a great cause."

Rubicon Bakers helps people rebuild their lives by employing, training, and supporting people in need of a second chance. Many of its employees have experienced significant barriers to employment, including housing insecurity, incarceration, substance use disorders, and other systemic challenges. Rubicon Bakers seeks to "Bake a Better World" through its mission to help transform lives, its conscious business practices, and the sourcing of honest ingredients free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives like Washington red raspberries.

"We believe in creating baked goods you can feel good about enjoying, and our Vegan Lemon Raspberry Cupcakes are no exception," said Andrew Stoloff and Leslie Crary, co-owners of Rubicon Bakers. "We're thrilled to have this cupcake featured at Sprouts and love seeing how excited our customers continue to be about this product. We're proud to continue working with Washington red raspberry growers!"

Rubicon Bakers' Vegan Lemon Raspberry Cupcakes use Washington red raspberry puree to create a delicious icing featuring a rich pink hue and sweet-tart raspberry flavor achieved using only raspberries. Grown by family farmers—many of them multi-generational—Washington red raspberries are picked at the peak of ripeness and frozen within hours of being harvested, locking in flavor and nutrition.

"It's always a pleasure to introduce the many benefits of Washington red raspberries to research and development teams looking for natural and delicious ingredients, but this particular effort is special," said Henry Bierlink, executive director, Washington Red Raspberry Commission. "This is bigger than raspberries and cupcakes. We commend Rubicon Bakers for its commitment to hire and support those with significant barriers to employment."

The 4-pack of Vegan Lemon Raspberry Cupcakes is part of Rubicon Bakers' popular line of vegan cupcakes available at Sprouts Farmers Market and other retailers nationwide.

In honor of the latest retail partnership, Rubicon Bakers and the Washington Red Raspberry Commission will run a promotion in Sprouts Farmers Market stores during the first two weeks of February. Shoppers will be able to save $0.50 on a 4-pack of Vegan Lemon Raspberry Cupcakes!

ABOUT THE WASHINGTON RED RASPBERRY COMMISSION

In the cool, marine climate of the Pacific Northwest, Washington produces approximately 90 percent of the nation's frozen red raspberry crop. By freezing raspberries within hours of being picked at the peak of ripeness, Washington raspberry producers preserve the fruit's integrity, flavor and nutritional value, so you can enjoy this delicious and nutritious fruit year-round. The Washington Red Raspberry Commission (WRRC), funded by Washington red raspberry growers, supports and promotes the industry. Learn more at redrazz.org.

ABOUT RUBICON BAKERS

Founded in 1993 with a mission to help those in need of a second chance, Rubicon Bakers is more than a bakery. By hiring those who have experienced significant barriers to employment, including housing insecurity, incarceration, substance use disorders, and other systemic challenges, Rubicon Bakers spreads compassion to build a strong and empowered community. Rubicon Bakers products, always free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, are available in more than 5,000 stores nationwide. "Bake a Better World" is the mantra for this socially conscious Certified B Corporation that scratch-bakes cakes, cupcakes, and muffins for specialty and mainstream grocers across the country. Visit rubiconbakers.com for more information and sweet inspiration.

ABOUT SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

Washington Red Raspberry Commission Contact:

Kris Caputo

kris@kriscaputo.com

(916) 849-9323

Rubicon Bakers Contact:

Liana Barach

lbarach@rubiconbakers.com

(510) 344-7300

