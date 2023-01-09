Wood Partners Breaks Ground on Local Art Inspired Community in Denver: Alta Mile High

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading national multifamily real estate developer Wood Partners announced the groundbreaking of its newest residential community, Alta Mile High, in Denver, Colorado. With construction on the project currently underway, the community is set to open in early 2025 with pre-leasing at the end of 2024.

Just south of Mile High Stadium at 1450 Morrison Road, the community is situated in an ideal live-work-play destination. It's adjacency to Downtown, access to I-25 and convenient five-minute walk to Light Rail makes for an easy commute. Additionally, residents will enjoy surrounding entertainment being next door to Mile High Stadium and Meow Wolf, as well as the abundant green space on the South Platte River Trail and Sloan's Lake.

"We are thrilled to be breaking ground on Alta Mile High, our marquee project in the City of Denver," said Walter Armer, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "This community will provide residents with some really spectacular amenities, proximity to jobs and exciting entertainment options. It really checks all the boxes. Wood Partners couldn't be more excited to add more quality housing to this thriving city."

Once complete, the community will offer 216 apartment homes comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The project, designed by local architectural firm Studio PBA, features an artsy, comfortable vibe. Each home will be fully outfitted with a variety of high-end finishes including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, 42" cabinets, custom wood style flooring in kitchen and living rooms plus full-sized washer and dryers. For added convenience, all homes will have either a built-in desk or space dedicated to a home office.

Throughout Alta Mile High, residents will be able to enjoy a wide range of community amenities including a resort style swimming pool and spa, three separate amenity courtyards, an on-site pet spa and a rooftop deck with breathtaking City and Mountain views. The property will also feature a state-of-the-art fitness facility and a private office lounge with micro-offices and a conference room.

While the project sits along historic Old Colfax, over the next 10+ years the area will see significant new growth in office, residential, hospitality and commercial development thanks to the Broncos Stadium District Plan. This makes it the perfect location for all demographics to enjoy everything the Mile High City has to offer.

