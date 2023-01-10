ChipMOS REPORTS DECEMBER 2022 AND 4Q22 REVENUE

HSINCHU, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of December 2022 and for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$30.73 to US$1.00 as of December 30, 2022.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was NT$4,686.2 million or US$152.5 million, representing a decrease of 10.8% from the third quarter of 2022, and a decrease of 31.0% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Revenue for the month of December 2022 was NT$1,553.8 million or US$50.6 million, representing a decrease of 0.3% from November 2022, and a decrease of 31.4% from December 2021.

The Company noted that the December period results reflect broader market declines and inventory adjustments at customers in response to end market demand levels. The Company previously took actions to mitigate the impact through reduced CapEx spending, utilization sustainability initiatives, increased factory automation and operating expense reductions, as it continues to provide the high level of customer support customers rely on ChipMOS for.

December 2022 November 2022 December 2021 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 1,553.8 1,558.3 2,265.5 -0.3 % -31.4 % Revenues (US$ million) 50.6 50.7 73.7 -0.3 % -31.4 %

Fourth Quarter 2022 Third Quarter 2022 Fourth Quarter 2021 QoQ Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 4,686.2 5,254.0 6,791.4 -10.8 % -31.0 % Revenues (US$ million) 152.5 171.0 221.0 -10.8 % -31.0 %

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.

