Curaleaf Celebrates Launch of Adult-Use Cannabis Sales in Connecticut

Curaleaf products now available to adults 21 and over at approved dispensaries across Connecticut

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced that it has received its hybrid producer license from Connecticut's Department of Consumer Protection to supply cannabis to the state's adult-use market, which launches today.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 10, consumers over the age of 21 can purchase Curaleaf products in dispensaries approved for adult use sales across the state. The locations are Affinity Health & Wellness in New Haven, Rise in Branford, The Botanist in Montville, Fine Fettle in Newington, Stamford and Willimantic, and Willow Brook Wellness by Zen Leaf in Meriden. Products will vary by dispensary and include Curaleaf whole flower, pre-rolls, Select Elite vapes, and Curaleaf's breakthrough vape hardware, Cliq by Select. Curaleaf team members will participate in onsite event activations and celebrations at each of the approved adult-use dispensaries on Tuesday, January 10.

Curaleaf serves patients at its four Connecticut dispensaries in Stamford, Hartford, Milford and Groton, and anticipates welcoming adult-use customers in the near future, pending regulatory approvals. Curaleaf will continue to prioritize patient care for individuals registered in the state's medical marijuana program during this period of expansion.

"We are proud to provide Curaleaf products across the state as Connecticut celebrates this important milestone in opening a safe and equitable adult-use cannabis market," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "We commend Governor Lamont and the state legislature for their leadership in the recent expungement of low-level cannabis convictions for over 40,000 residents as part the state's legalization measure."

Connecticut is now one of 21 states to legalize adult-use cannabis sales in the U.S. The state is expected to generate over $215 million in revenue in the first year of adult-use sales. For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources and products in Connecticut, please visit https://ct.curaleaf.com/.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 145 dispensaries, 29 cultivation sites, and employs nearly 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the launch of adult-use sales in Connecticut. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

