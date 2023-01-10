DPR Construction Appoints Angela Floyd as Chief Financial Officer

Tenured leader of finance and business improvement, Floyd to focus on balancing opportunities to help transform the construction industry

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction , one of the nation's top technical builders, today announces it has appointed Angela Floyd as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Floyd has nearly two decades of experience as a seasoned strategist – providing oversight of financial services, financial reporting and analysis, tax, treasury and internal audit functions. In her role, Floyd, who is based in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex, will work to capitalize on the wide range of opportunities that come with being a forward-thinking, global organization in concert with the development and implementation of best-in-class enterprise processes, metrics and financial controls that continuously help to improve service, quality and performance.

"As an industry leader, we have an obligation to do things well and to do them right, because we are in a position to influence not only the industry but also purpose-driven organizations," said Floyd. "We've already seen the difference we can make through events like Construction Inclusion Week, and our ongoing commitment to environmental health and safety, mental wellness, and taking care of people. I've worked across many different organizations, but nothing compares to the people-focused culture I've found at DPR."

Floyd joined DPR in 2017 and has worked closely with Michele Leiva, who has served as DPR's CFO since 2010 and is planning to retire in Q1 2023.

"In an organization that prides itself on shared leadership, Angela has proven herself an adept collaborator," said DPR CEO George Pfeffer. "She has demonstrated an ever-forward mindset for large-scale organizational improvements and a continued commitment to inclusivity and equality both on and off the jobsite—something we know she will continue to advance in her new role."

A tenured industry professional, Floyd held business roles at Balfour Beatty Construction, including Vice President of Business Improvement and Director, prior to joining DPR.

For more information on DPR's leadership team, visit here .

About DPR Construction



DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its corps of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from, DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 10,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

