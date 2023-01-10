Genesys Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

A cloud experience orchestration leader and cloud computing company collaborate to reimagine customer engagement in the digital-first era

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in experience orchestration, today announced a new Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to help organizations create exceptional experiences through deeper coordination of technologies and intelligent, automated solutions.

Building upon their longstanding partnership, Genesys and AWS are doubling down on their commitment to help joint customers reimagine the experiences they deliver to meet the expectations of discerning digital-first consumers. This is increasingly crucial today as organizations can no longer afford slow innovation cycles and disconnected systems frequently at the root of fractured customer relationships. Genesys and AWS plan to expand joint development and their go-to-market relationship to empower organizations to accelerate their digital transformation and cloud customer experience strategies.

Using the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform, a cloud native solution built on AWS, more than 4,000 customers are already orchestrating personalized experiences and improving operational efficiency by leveraging the combined power of two global technology companies. Furthermore, with more than 800,000 users on the platform across 13 AWS Regions, Genesys Cloud CX is one of the most proven, reliable contact center solutions for any organization.

Smarter Experiences Driven by AI

As part of the agreement, the companies are also working to market and sell Genesys Cloud CX with AWS Contact Center Intelligence (CCI) solutions to streamline access for customers. Today, AWS CCI and Genesys Cloud CX customers can easily use Amazon Transcribe, Amazon Lex, Amazon Polly, Amazon Kendra and other AI-powered services in the AWS CCI portfolio to improve customer service and agent productivity.

Companies across every industry, such as Alberta Motor Association (AMA) Group, are combining Genesys Cloud CX and AWS to orchestrate exceptional self-service and human-assisted experiences across voice and digital channels.

"The key differentiators of Genesys versus other vendors for us was the flexibility, robust roadmap, licensing options and API integrations, which brought a sense of clarity and ease of use for our admins and developer teams," said Kymberli O'Hagan, Technical Analyst III at AMA. "When we first moved to Genesys Cloud CX, we had a third-party bot system for roadside assistance, but since then, we've moved away from that solution and built a bot completely in-house using Genesys and Amazon Lex."

The multifaceted partnership of Genesys and AWS also extends to the availability of Genesys Cloud CX in the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software. To learn more about the Genesys and AWS partnership and services, visit: https://www.genesys.com/aws.

Also commenting on the news:

"At Genesys, our aim is to enable organizations to orchestrate differentiated customer and employee experiences; today this is only made possible through seamless coordination of technologies, touchpoints and channels," said Olivier Jouve, Chief Product Officer, Genesys. "As one of our foundational partners, our collaboration with AWS is central to our strategy for empowering customers with the capabilities and innovation they need to thrive."

"Genesys has been both a customer and AWS Partner for many years, leveraging AWS's digital transformation and implementing cloud customer experience strategies to develop innovative solutions for our customers," said Ruba Borno, Vice President, Worldwide Channels and Alliances, AWS. "This Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) takes our relationship with Genesys to the next level with investment to help organizations migrate to the Genesys Cloud CX solution and promote AWS Marketplace as a strategic channel for joint customers. The SCA is a significant win for our customers as they continue on their cloud migration journey."

