Grow Glide Announces Low Cost Vertical Farming Solution

Eco-Glide is a self installing rack and table system aimed at all growers

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Glide, the industry leader in vertical, mobile cannabis cultivation solutions, announced Eco Glide, a low cost vertical farming system. Eco-Glide, based on Grow Glide's premium racking and table system, is a pared down, yet fully functional racking and table system that allows both cannabis growers and general horticultural cultivators to take advantage of the rapidly scaling vertical farming industry.

Eco Glide also empowers growers to save on installation costs by choosing to construct Eco Glide themselves. This new innovative structure broadens the reach of indoor horticulture and makes indoor growing more attainable for growers across the world.

Grow Glide CEO, Travis Schwartz, remarked, "It's no secret that the number one challenge indoor cultivation faces across the board is cost. Eco Glide is the answer. By offering a low cost solution that gives cultivators the tools they need to quickly start growing at scale, Eco Glide will make investment and operations easier and simpler across the board."

Grow Glide President Darin Siples added, "2023 is going to be a year of focusing on cutting costs and streamlining operations. I talk to growers almost every day and I cannot wait for them to get their hands on Eco-Glide. With this new lower cost innovation, I know we'll help our emerging industry continue to grow and encourage investment in our space."

About Grow Glide

Grow Glide was founded in California to accomplish one mission: to find solutions that fit the needs of cultivators affordably and seamlessly. We didn't simply study a market, we lived it. And when we couldn't find a solution we needed, we went out and created it, utilizing a decade of growing knowledge and spending years in research and development. Grow Glide was built by growers, for growers.

