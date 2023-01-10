Liberty HealthShare, Employees Spread Christmas Cheer

CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare and its Canton employees helped spread Christmas cheer to brighten the holidays for the less fortunate.

The ministry, which facilitates healthsharing for nearly 90,000 members, arranged donations for Canton's Patrick Elementary School and Refuge of Hope Ministries, as well as Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child.

"Our ministry is based on the biblical principle of supporting one another in times of need," said Pastor Wes Humble, executive director of ministry and community relations. "While we do that on a daily basis with our members' healthcare needs, we apply the same principle to those in our own communities who are in need of food, clothing and other essentials for life."

Called "Partnering with Patrick," Liberty HealthShare's employees donated clothing items including hats, gloves, scarves, socks, underwear, sweatshirts and leggings for students in grades K-6 at the school. Pastor Humble is planning additional outreach activities with the school.

The ministry donated numerous shirts and a large quantity of prepared foods to the Refuge of Hope, which provides shelter, meals, clothing and essential healthcare services to those who ace poverty and homelessness in Canton.

The donation to Samaritan's Purse reaches outside of the Canton community as it provides the shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items for children in more than 170 countries and territories around the world.

Established in 1995, Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare's medical cost sharing programs are based on shared ethical and religious beliefs, a religious tradition of mutual aid, neighborly assistance and financial sharing. They are designed for individuals who maintain a Christian lifestyle, make responsible choices regarding their health, and believe in helping others.

As it is not insurance, Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round, with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its healthcare sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

