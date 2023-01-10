Limited-Edition SLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headset and Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds Feature UV-Reactive Graphics that Glow When the Lights Go Low

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in stereo headphones1 and true wireless earbuds2 under $100, announced today a limited-edition collaboration with Doritos, the #1 flavored tortilla chip brand3. The exclusive drop reimagines the Skullcandy SLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headset and Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds in Doritos Red with a zesty UV-reactive "blacklight" effect that looks right at home alongside dialed-in RGB setups. Ideal for gaming at home or on-the-go, the limited-edition Skullcandy x Doritos drop is available now for purchase exclusively on Skullcandy.com and will ship mid-February.

SKULLCANDY AND DORITOS BRING BOLD SELF-EXPRESSION TO GAMING WITH LATEST COLLABORATION (PRNewswire)

"Skullcandy and self-expression are synonymous and this drop is no different. Together with Doritos, we're adding a little flavor to a space traditionally saturated with muted colorways, allowing gamers to stand out from the competition," said Derek Steiner, Director of Global Brand Partnerships, Skullcandy. "The SLYR and Dime 2 are the ideal products for this collab, both accessible and packed with flavor so gamers can boldly be themselves. The duo provides the best of both worlds – SLYR for gaming at home and Dime 2 for on-the-go mobile sessions."

The newly-launched SLYR delivers rich, detailed audio, crystal-clear communication and all-day comfort. With premium audio drivers, SLYR delivers Supreme Sound and additional features designed to maximize the gaming experience. Next-level, in-game audio depth ensures that users not only hear enemies creeping up from behind, but also the roar of the crowd. The ultra-compact Dime 2 earbuds are easy to carry for gaming on the go, and packed with features, including built-in Tile-finding technology so users never have to worry about losing their buds.

Additional features of the Skullcandy x Doritos Limited-Edition drop include:

Skullcandy x Doritos Limited-Edition SLYR Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – $69.99MSRP

UV-Reactive Glow Graphics

Skullcandy Supreme Sound - Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound

Multi-Platform Connectivity - Crystal clear audio on PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox, leveling-up the listening experience on any platform. And with the 3.5mm audio cable, SLYR is the definition of 'plug and play'

Bi-Directional Mic - Improves voice pickup for enhanced communications and clarity in multiplayer settings

Mute & Volume Control - Easy-to-reach, on-board controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference

Durable, Lightweight Design - Constructed from tough, lightweight materials including head-conforming memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture wicking and breathable material for all-day comfort

Skullcandy x Doritos Limited-Edition Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds – $34.99 MSRP

UV-Reactive Glow Graphics

Built-In Tile Finding Technology

12 Hours Total Battery Life

Microphone, Call, Track & Volume Controls

Auto Connect

IPX4 Sweat & Water Resistant

Micro-USB charging case with snap lid and integrated lanyard

Ultra-compact at just 2.45 inches long and 1.53 inches wide. The small, efficient battery cuts its carbon footprint to less than half that of other earbuds.

For more information on Skullcandy's gaming collection visit Skullcandy.com or follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service; Average Sales Price Under $100; Jan. 3, 2021 - Jan. 1, 2022 combined.

2 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service; Band Type: No Wire/No Band; Average Sales Price Under $100; Jan. 3, 2021 - Jan. 1, 2022, combined.

3 Collaboration brokered by The Joester Loria Group, North American licensing agent for Doritos.

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand features The Workshop, home of custom, limited-edition audio products designed by artists and partners and hand-printed using state-of-the-art digital technology and a personal touch. Skullcandy supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.

About Doritos

Doritos believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. Doritos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

(PRNewsfoto/Skullcandy) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skullcandy