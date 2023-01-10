Vi Launches Healthcare AI Advisory Committee

- Additional team resources will bolster strategic offerings and roadmap planning-

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vi Labs, the market-leading Enterprise-AI for health, has welcomed six healthcare industry leaders to its new Healthcare AI Advisory Committee. The Committee will join key stakeholders at Vi as well as industry-leading customers to provide a diversified strategic advisory resource to drive forward-thinking and long-term planning.

Vi boasts a configurable AI-powered platform that empowers health industry leaders to maximize Member Enrollment, Engagement, Retention, and Health Outcomes. The company's ROI-centric SaaS platform serves over 100 million members and is dedicated to providing an end-to-end AI-as-a-Service solution to Fortune 500 healthcare plans, payers, and providers, as well as direct-to-consumer wellness brands.

The introduction of the Healthcare AI Advisory Committee will help to further Vi's mission, will propel strategic direction, and will enhance collaboration with customers in the healthcare industry. The Committee is comprised of six industry experts:

Brad Fluegel is a well-respected healthcare advisor, and educator. Mr. Fluegel has been in the healthcare industry for years, working with most leading health enterprises in the industry.

Craig Samitt was named one of the "50 most influential physician executives and leaders" by Modern Healthcare in 2018. Dr. Samitt is a nationally recognized expert and thought leader on industry transformation, care delivery, and healthcare policy.

Dr. Sunil Budhrani is a healthcare executive, founder, and strategic advisor to enterprise health innovations & clinical transformation throughout the industry. Dr. Budhrani has also practiced at several leading institutions as a board-certified Emergency Medicine-Trained Physician.

Nancy Powers has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare arena with expertise in leading sales, global business development efforts, and marketing. Mrs. Powers owns a consulting firm specializing in the strategic development of early venture and growth-stage companies.

Jim Gallic is an organization advisor driven by strong leadership traits to create improved change in any organization with over 20 years of experience to craft solutions for today's challenges with an ever-present focus on the future.

John Doyle has 10 years of leading experience in value-based care at health systems and health plan services organizations where he has led strategy, corporate development, transformation, and new product development. Mr. Doyle has led the development of multiple breakthrough conditions and population management models through deeper collaboration and coordination of care to improve the lives of millions of Americans.

"We are excited to launch Vi's Healthcare AI Committee, reflecting a significant step forward in our continued impact on the healthcare industry," said Omri Yoffe, Founder and CEO of Vi Labs. "We are thankful for the trust and support given by the committee members and their commitment to Vi's mission. This committee will add a multi-disciplinary perspective across Vi's healthcare and wellness verticals, helping us to stay laser-focused on the use cases where Vi's AI platform is most impactful, as well as continue maximizing our customer's business performance."

About Vi Labs, Ltd.

Headquartered in New York with subsidiaries in Austin, Boston, and Tel Aviv, Israel, Vi is an Enterprise-AI for health, providing AI SaaS solutions for healthcare and wellness industry leaders with over 100M members on platform. Vi serves companies including direct-to-consumer brands and Fortune 500 healthcare payers and providers—helping them optimize member enrollment, engagement, retention, and health outcomes. For more information, please visit www.vi.co or contact Daniella Kolber at Daniella@vi.co .

