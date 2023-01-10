Walker's Shortbread Unveils Redesigned Logo & Festive Range Packaging at Specialty Food Association Winter Fancy Food Show 2023

Iconic brand celebrates 125 years with first US Market look at product & packaging innovations

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker's Shortbread is excited to reveal a newly reimagined logo, packaging redesign and announce the release of their updated Festive range holiday product offerings in honor of the brand's milestone 125th anniversary.

"Family owned and run since 1898, an important detail within our new logotype is the inclusion of an apostrophe to emphasize our pride in our heritage and create a stronger consumer association with our founder Joseph Walker whose signature is on our package and whose recipes we still use today," said Nicky Walker, Managing Director and 3rd generation member of the Walker's family. "Our inspiration for the new Festive range draws from our history and also reinforces our commitment to providing a diversified holiday product offering in order to meet a wider audience of consumers and their changing needs for gifting and entertaining in the holiday season ahead."

The updated Festive range is housed in a new-look, distinctive festive design and available in a multitude of new offerings as well as special gifting options such as stocking stuffers and assortment boxes. Holiday favorites such as our Festive Shapes, Gingerbread Men and our ever-popular Mince Pies will feature packaging with bright, illustrative holiday designs, showcasing a variety of ways that consumers can use Walker's Festive range for all their gifting, sharing and entertaining needs throughout the 2023 holiday season.

Continuing to enjoy sell-out success each year, the Walker's Shortbread advent calendar is returning for 2023. With a distinguished new look, the contemporary book-style design is adorned with Walker's iconic tartan, gold embossing and stylish snowflakes, featuring playful illustrations when opened, and packed with Walker's Shortbread favorites behind each door.

"It's a hugely exciting time for Walker's – as we honor the family's heritage with our new logo & packaging updates and celebrate 125 years," said Lisa Sherman, US Head of Marketing. "We're delighted to share our newly designed Festive range with you at this year's Winter Fancy Food Show and hope you'll enjoy the delicious shortbread baked in our Aberlour village bakery."

Attendees of the 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas on January 15th - 17th can get the first look at the new Festive range hitting shelves this fall, as well as a sneak peek on additional 2023 product innovations by stopping by the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall and Booth #901.

About Walker's Shortbread

Walker's Shortbread has been the ancestral home to Scotland's highest quality shortbread for 125 years .

Established in Aberlour, Speyside, Scotland in 1898 by Joseph Walker, the company continues to be family owned and is now lead by the founder's grandchildren and great grandchildren who faithfully maintain the tradition of producing the finest shortbreads, biscuits, cakes and oatcakes while staying true to the original Walker's recipes. Walker's iconic shortbread recipe sets the global standard for shortbread with a simple but powerful philosophy of using only the highest quality of just four natural ingredients: creamery butter, flour, sugar and salt.

Known worldwide for its quality and excellence, Walker's has also been acknowledged with a Royal Warrant of Appointment in 2002 and 2017 to supply oatcakes and shortbread (respectively) to the Royal Family Household.

All Walker's products are free from artificial color, flavorings and preservatives, certified Kosher (OUD), and suitable for vegetarians; a wide range of gluten-free products are also available. Exported to over 120 countries worldwide, learn more about Scotland at its Finest at https://us.walkersshortbread.com .

