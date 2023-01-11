Harbor Group International Elevates Yisroel Berg to Chief Investment Officer - Multifamily

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Group International, LLC ("HGI"), a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, today announced the elevation of Yisroel Berg to Chief Investment Officer – Multifamily. Mr. Berg has been with HGI for 12 years, most recently serving as Managing Director of Multifamily Acquisitions. In his role as CIO - Multifamily, he will oversee all aspects of HGI's direct multifamily investment activity.

Mr. Berg has played a key role in HGI's multifamily acquisitions strategy across the U.S., leading investment activity in the acquisitions of over 150 assets over the last two years. Notable acquisitions include HGI's recent purchases of the Garden State Portfolio, Sunbelt Portfolio, Columbus Portfolio, Research Triangle Portfolio and Empire Portfolio. Mr. Berg has also overseen leading investments in notable individual assets such as HGI's 2022 acquisition of ParkLine Miami, a two-tower luxury apartment property.

"Yisroel has been an instrumental member of our transactions team throughout his tenure at HGI," said Richard Litton, President, HGI. "His deep knowledge of the multifamily sector has been pivotal in driving the growth of our portfolio and in identifying valuable opportunities for our investors. On behalf of the HGI team, I congratulate him on this well-deserved promotion to Chief Investment Officer of Multifamily."

Mr. Berg is responsible for the sourcing and underwriting of new multifamily opportunities as well as coordinating due diligence and closing efforts for acquisitions. Additionally, he leads on sourcing the origination of mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments in multifamily.

"I am thrilled to be stepping into the role of Chief Investment Officer – Multifamily," said Mr. Berg. "As we move into 2023 and examine new opportunities to deliver robust returns for our investors, I look forward to continuing HGI's strong reputation as a leader in the multifamily space."

Mr. Berg is based in New York and will report to Mr. Litton. His elevation to Chief Investment Officer – Multifamily comes as the firm recently appointed Mike Nathan as its first Chief Investment Officer – Office. Working alongside Mr. Berg, Mr. Nathan will oversee all facets of HGI's office investment platform.

