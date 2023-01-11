Riverside Oral Surgery Announces Strategic Partnerships With Oral Surgery Group to Expand Platform and Meet Patient Demand

RIVER EDGE, N.J., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Oral Surgery and Oral Surgery Group are proud to announce the formation of a strategic partnership that will result in the preeminent surgeon-lead full-scope oral and maxillofacial surgical specialty platform in the Northeast. The partnership, backed by MedEquity Capital, RF Investment Partners, and Kian Capital, is dedicated to building the region's first OMS-only specialty platform where a premium is placed on surgeon autonomy, independent practice identity, and clinical excellence.

President and Founder, Dr. Jason M. Auerbach says "Given the consolidation we have been seeing in the specialty, it was important for us to form a platform that maintains quality care and preserves the independence and integrity of the specialty with likeminded surgeons. We found exactly that at Oral Surgery Group and could not be more excited to work together to raise the bar for quality of care across the region."

Founded in 2007 by Dr. Jason M. Auerbach, with a vision to redefine and cultivate the optimal patient experience…each and every time, Riverside Oral Surgery, The Official Oral Surgeons of the NJ Devils and voted NJBIZ' Best Places to Work 2022, has grown to 10 locations with 14 surgeons across Northern and Central New Jersey.

Established in 1948 and proudly serving Middlesex and the surrounding counties for over 75 years, The Oral Surgery Group is currently lead by Dr. Philip Engel and Dr. Richard Stern. The Oral Surgery Group has an unwavering commitment to clinical excellence and education and is renowned for its expertise in complex surgical procedures and cutting-edge technology.

We are all excited to be working together to bring our shared resources to our patients.

Dr. Stern adds "We are excited to announce an alliance of the two leading oral surgery practices in the region. This partnership with ROS will lead to a larger platform, enabling us to maintain our autonomy while providing a superior patient experience and continuity of care. Our combined experience and expertise will allow us to provide an even broader range of oral surgery services while maintaining our individual practice identities and cultures ."

The two groups will come together to form an expanded network of 13 locations, 20 surgeons, and a comprehensive portfolio of surgical services and sub-specialty level care provided by fellowship trained, board-certified clinicians, allowing us to offer a comprehensive and diverse approach to oral health care. Our partnership will create an unparalleled patient experience while maintaining our independence.

We believe that our combined resources and experience will be a great asset to patients throughout the Northeast who will now have expanded access to the highest quality of care in the specialty of oral and maxillofacial surgery.

For more information on our expanded services and locations, please visit riversideoralsurgery.com and oralsurgerygroup.com.

To learn more about joining our growing platform, please contact our Director of Business Development, Anthony DeSena anthony@riversideoralsurgery.com

