Spring Health Honored in Built In's 2023 Best Places to Work Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health, the most comprehensive global mental health solution for employers and health plans, was today named one of the best companies to work for across multiple categories by Built In.

Spring was named a winner of Built In's 2023 Best Places to Work in the categories of "New York City Best Midsize Places to Work," "New York City Best Places to Work," and "U.S. Best Midsize Places to Work." Built In's awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to major enterprises, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large markets across the U.S.

"It's great to see Spring Health recognized as not only one of the best workplaces in all of New York, but a top company of our size across the country," said Spring Health Chief People Officer Karishma Patel Buford. "We know that a thriving work culture is paramount for delivering on our goal of removing every barrier to mental health."

Over the last year, Spring Health has invested heavily in its people by hiring 500+ team members including a Head of Employee Health and Performance, launching a leading parental leave policy, supporting employees' mental health with therapy and coaching services through the Spring Internal platform, building excellence in managers through Spring's first home grown program called GROVE (Growth, Responsibility, Openness, Vulnerability, and Empathy), and a first ever mentorship program advancing underrepresented talent, Spring with Sprout. In 2023, Spring has further invested in childcare services, learning and development stipends, and recognition programs for employees. Spring is also making ongoing, strategic investments in driving employee health and performance.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

About Spring Health

Spring Health is a comprehensive mental health solution for employers and health plans. Unlike any other solution, we use clinically validated technology called Precision Mental Healthcare to pinpoint and deliver exactly what will work for each person — whether that's meditation, coaching, therapy, medication, and beyond. Today, Spring Health serves over 800 companies, from startups to multinational Fortune 500 corporations, and is a preferred mental health provider to companies like General Mills, Bain, and Instacart. For more information, please visit www.springhealth.com.

About Built In



Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

