Vertek Corporation Announces a New President, Jorge Reis, and New COO, Ron Hruby

COLCHESTER, Vt., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertek Corporation , an industry-leading telecom operations and managed security services provider, announced today that Jorge Reis has succeeded Brad Soutiere as President as part of a long-planned succession search and that Ron Hruby has been promoted to COO.

Reis will be taking on the President role after serving as the Company's Chief Strategy Officer since March of last year. Prior to joining Vertek, Reis had spent 19 years with Telstra, a $28B communications carrier headquartered in Australia, the last 5 of which were as COO of Telstra Americas. In that role, Reis was instrumental in increasing operational agility, seeking out new revenue opportunities, and increasing profitability. Reis also ran his own consulting company for 3 years where he worked closely with Vertek on special projects as well as other US and Asia-based ICT companies.

Brad Soutiere, Vertek's outgoing President and COO stated, "It's been an absolute honor and privilege to serve as President and COO for Vertek for the past 18 years. I've truly enjoyed every moment and look forward to continued contributions to Vertek's growth ambitions." Soutiere will remain at Vertek as Chief Revenue Officer providing advisory and sales leadership to support the company's growth strategy.

Jim McCormick, Vertek's Founder and Chairman, noted that "Three years ago, Brad requested that we start working on a succession plan for him. It's a demanding job and he wanted to ensure that we had the right person in place to succeed him. In fact, it was Brad who recommended that we recruit Jorge Reis for that position. Jorge was a long-time client of Vertek while at Telstra and had intimate knowledge of Vertek's business, team, and service offerings. Jorge is such a fantastic fit for Vertek and I'm really excited about what he can do for us. I can't thank Brad enough for what he has done and will continue to do for Vertek in his new role."

Reis commented, "I'm honored to lead Vertek into our next phase. We have a great team and have been able to deliver value to our customers. In this next chapter, we will transform Vertek into a scalable business by unlocking new growth opportunities, innovating our business and continuing to deliver a world-class experience."

Ron Hruby begins his new role after previously serving as the Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Cybersecurity. "I'm excited to work more broadly across Vertek operations and lead our combined delivery, assurance and platform development teams," said Hruby. "My belief in Vertek's mission to create positive outcomes for our customers has always been strong and I look forward to continuing to build toward that mission alongside a strong executive team in this new role."

Reis added, "Ron has been a key part of the company's leadership team for over 20 years and has extensive knowledge of cybersecurity programs, partnerships, technical project management and telecom operations. His attention to detail, operational savviness and creativity make him a perfect fit as Vertek's new Chief Operating Officer. I look forward to working closely with both Ron and Brad as we continue to evolve our product and service offerings to better meet our customers' needs."

Vertek provides innovative managed services that optimize operations and security for MSPs, MSSPs, Enterprises, Telecom Carriers, and Channel Partners. As a trusted partner for more than 30 years, Vertek's robust portfolio includes turn-key services that accelerate speed-to-market, reduce risk, and enhance the customer experience. Vertek's team of experts has extensive experience delivering industry-leading solutions across Telecom Operations, Managed Security, SD-WAN and Cloud Provider services. For more information about Vertek, please visit www.vertek.com .

