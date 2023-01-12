CVS Health Names Sam Khichi Executive Vice President, Chief Policy Officer and General Counsel

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced that Sam Khichi will join the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Policy Officer and General Counsel, effective February 13. He will lead the legal, compliance, and government affairs teams who support CVS Health's strategy to make health care more accessible and affordable, leading to better health outcomes for all.

"Sam brings diversified experience to many key issues for CVS Health, including geopolitical matters, data privacy, and compliance," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "He has an exceptional track record of managing complex health care business and legal strategies."

Khichi will become a member of the company's executive leadership team and report to Lynch. Prior to joining CVS Health, he served at Becton Dickinson as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, Public Policy, Regulatory Affairs and General Counsel. He joined Becton Dickinson through the acquisition of C. R. Bard where he served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, and previously was the Chief Administrative Officer, Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Catalent Pharma Solutions. Khichi has led significant transformations at complex and large-scale health care organizations.

"This is an exciting time to join CVS Health and be part of a team whose strategy is redefining how health care is delivered in this country," Khichi said. "I have long admired CVS Health for its innovation and leadership in advancing the consumer health care experience. Achieving transformation of this scale requires changing the way information is shared and technology utilized by consumers, employers, and providers and CVS Health is uniquely positioned to lead this change."

Khichi succeeds Tom Moriarty, who plans to retire in April. Moriarty has played a critical role in many significant CVS Health moments, from the company's industry-leading role during the COVID-19 pandemic to helping lead transformative health care acquisitions.

