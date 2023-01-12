SlimFast Re-energizes Consumers' 2023 New Year's Resolutions with Nationwide "Resolution Reboot" this January

SlimFast is giving away $20,000 worth of motivational prizes to support Americans' weight management journeys this January and beyond

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 80 percent of Americans1 abandoning their New Year's resolutions by February, SlimFast, part of the Glanbia Performance Nutrition portfolio and a leading global weight management brand for over 45 years, is setting out to support Americans with their resolution goals through its "Resolution Reboot." The brand's "Resolution Reboot" kicks off today with tips, resources and incentives to avoid resolution burnout. In an effort to give consumers a deliciously doable boost to achieve – and maintain – their goals, SlimFast will give away $20,000 worth of motivational prize packages ranging from fitness class memberships, one-on-one consultations with a registered dietitian, spa treatments and products from SlimFast's robust portfolio.

"Staying committed to your goals shouldn't get in the way of real life and that's why SlimFast helps make weight management 'Deliciously Doable' by offering real simple and real tasty solutions with real results,2" said Sarah Lombard, senior brand director at SlimFast. "Our 'Resolution Reboot' is intended to help consumers reset their intentions during the new year and beyond."

Through January 31, 2023, fans can enter the "Resolution Reboot" on SlimFast's Instagram page. Twenty lucky winners will receive one of three resolution reset packages valued at $1,000 each.

SlimFast's "Resolution Reboot" Prize Packages

To enter the giveaway participants must follow @SlimFast on Instagram, tag a friend and comment which of the three resolution struggles – fitness, nutrition or self-care – they most identify with. Comments must also include the hashtags #ResolutionReboot and #SlimFastGiveaway. Winners will get to choose from one of three prize packages:

Fitness: A year membership to a virtual or in-studio fitness class to avoid routine fatigue and provide exercise variety and inspiration; or

Self-Care: A year supply of monthly intention workbooks to track goals along with a spa gift card to allow space to reflect, relax and recharge; or

Nutrition: Two months of one-on-one coaching sessions with Registered Dietician and SlimFast consultant Maryann Walsh . Package includes customized nutrition support, including meal planning incorporating SlimFast products.

Each prize also awards winners an assortment of popular SlimFast products, including High Protein Ready-to-Drink Shakes in Creamy Chocolate flavor, Intermittent Fasting Shake Mix in Double Chocolate Cake flavor, Intermittent Fasting Complete Meal Bars in Chocolate Nut Crunch and Vanilla Almond Crunch flavors and Intermittent Fasting Energizing2 Hydration3 Supplement Drink Mix in Fruit Punch flavor.

Whether someone is seeking support through their DIY weight management approach or looking to lose weight by following the clinically-proven SlimFast Plan4 – consisting of three 100-calorie snacks, two SlimFast meal replacement shakes, smoothies or bars and one sensible meal – SlimFast offers customizable solutions to meet one's personal goals.

SlimFast offers a robust portfolio of modern products, including High Protein shakes, Keto products and most recently Intermittent Fasting products to meet today's flexible lifestyles and preferences.

"As an industry leader SlimFast has helped millions of Americans manage their weight," continues Lombard. "We are committed to offering a selection of products that support people no matter where they are in their journey. From complete meal bars for a convenient grab-and-go meal and shakes that can be incorporated into a daily meal plan or used as a meal alternative, to the Keto Snack Cups that serve as a sweet snack anytime during the day, SlimFast has a variety of smart, convenient and satisfying solutions."

To learn more about SlimFast's product portfolio visit slimfast.com and follow @SlimFast on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

About SlimFast®

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, SlimFast was founded to help people achieve their weight loss goals safely, reliably and with ease. Since 1977, the SlimFast Plan has helped millions of people around the world lose and manage their weight. The creator of the meal-replacement shake category, SlimFast now features a full assortment of delicious ready-to-drink beverages and shake mixes, snacks and meal replacement bars. SlimFast products can be found in specialty and mass retail stores nationwide and most online retailers. For more information, visit slimfast.com or manage your weight your way through the SlimFast Together App, available on Apple and Google Play. Follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glanbia (ISE/LSE: GLAPF), a global nutrition company. GPN's mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals through their leading health and wellness brands, which include Optimum Nutrition®, SlimFast®, think!®, Isopure®, Amazing Grass® and BSN®, among others. Global revenues for GPN in 2021 were approximately $1.4 billion. Visit glanbiaperformancenutrition.com or glanbia.com to learn more. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

1 U.S. News & World Report

2 This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

3 When consumed with at least 16.9 fl oz water.

4 When products are used as part of the SlimFast Plan. See SlimFast.com for full SlimFast Plan details. Individual results will vary

