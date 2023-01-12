SONESTA REINTRODUCES THE JAMES AS A LIFESTYLE BRAND

The James is Now Available to Franchise, Accelerating Sonesta's Global Development Strategy and Further Advancing its Presence in the Lifestyle Market

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) today announced the expansion of its global development strategy to include The James brand as part of the Sonesta Franchise portfolio in the U.S. and in Latin America, offering franchisees a high-end lifestyle option in top urban and resort destination markets.

Sonesta (PRNewswire)

Currently, The James Nomad, New York (which features Scarpetta Restaurant and The Seville), is the prototype for future properties under its license agreement. Sonesta will reflag two of The Royal Sonesta properties from its managed portfolio later this year to The James brand – The Royal Sonesta Chicago River North and The Royal Sonesta Washington DC Dupont Circle.

"The James is a lifestyle brand that provides guests with a unique hospitality experience based on high quality services and amenities supported by a timeless design," said Elizabeth Harlow, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer of Sonesta. "The James' ambiance is locally inspired, influenced by each hotel's local community to provide each traveler with a memorable guest experience. The James' hallmark is its commitment to creating an emotional connection with each guest."

The James brand caters to both visitors and local guests, offering a unique experience at each property. With destination worthy beverage and food, each hotel will partner with restaurateurs, transforming each restaurant into a destination.

"Adding The James to our franchise portfolio meets our goal of expanding our Upper-Upscale and lifestyle market offerings and helps position Sonesta as an industry leader in franchising," said Brian Quinn, Chief Development Officer of Sonesta. "The James is a sophisticated urban retreat that appeals to a broad, affluent and multigenerational audience. The introduction of this brand is another example of the exciting ways we are developing and evolving Sonesta's growing franchise portfolio."

In September 2021, Sonesta Franchising debuted in the U.S. with a complete platform of franchise services, hotel operations and franchise support. Featuring 14 industry-leading brands, Sonesta Franchising offers a wide range of hotel services to fit the needs of every type of traveler.

About Sonesta

Sonesta is the 8th largest hotel company according to Smith Travel Research (STR) with approximately 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 16 brands in eight countries. Sonesta owns, manages and/or franchises under The Royal Sonesta; The James, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; Sonesta Select; Sonesta ES Suites, Sonesta Simply Suites and Sonesta Cruise Collection operating in Egypt, also; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Hotel RL; Red Lion Hotels; Red Lion Inn & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Knights Inn, Americas Best Value Inn and Canadas Best Value Inn. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, visit franchise.sonesta.com or email development@sonesta.com .

Media Contact:

Lorie Juliano Sonesta Head of Communication Franchise & Development ljuliano@sonesta.com

