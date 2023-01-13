InventHelp Inventor Develops Microfiber Cloth Holder for Vehicles (CHK-325)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to keep microfiber cloths handy when testing the level of engine oil with a dipstick," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the D I P W I P E S. My design reduces messes and it eliminates the hassle of storing a bulky roll of paper towels or napkins. It stays under the hood of your car at all times."

The invention provides a convenient way to clean or remove oil from an engine dipstick. In doing so, it ensures that a supply of microfiber cloths is readily accessible. As a result, it enhances cleanliness and convenience and it eliminates the need to look for a dry towel or rag when checking the engine oil level. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-325, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

