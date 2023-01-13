New Jersey School Fair on a Mission to Share Education Information, School Spirit

UNION, N.J., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 350 New Jersey community members will explore local school options, buffet-style, at a school fair and family fun day at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Union. From face painting and balloon twisting to a photo booth and snacks, the free event will feature fun for all ages.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

The fair, which kicks off School Choice Week in New Jersey, runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kean University's STEM Building. More than two dozen northern New Jersey schools will be present, including Montessori schools, Christian schools, bilingual schools, and even a new option opening in fall 2023: a public charter school focused on classical education.

New Jersey's education landscape is changing each year, and many families are not aware of all the opportunities now available to them. The second annual school choice fair aims to bring meaningful community support to parents, inviting them to connect with schools, receive information, and dive deeper into their learning choices. Raffle prizes–including a free family Turtle Back Zoo membership!-- music, children's activities, cookies and lemonade will add to the celebration.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. Simultaneously with the Union event, school fairs will be taking place in major cities across the nation, including Houston, Colorado Springs, and Phoenix.

Steve Looney, E3 Trustee reports: "We can't believe the energy around this year's event! Parents in New Jersey are so supportive and looking for education options this year and the schools and students are charged-up to tell their great stories."

This event is organized by E3, a research and policy non-profit with the mission of closing gaps in educational achievement in New Jersey.

Kean University is located at 1075 Morris Ave. The fair will take place in the STEM Building Atrium.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week