School Fair, Showcase at the Children's Museum to Celebrate the Power of Learning

PHOENIX, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School fair will meet student showcase at the Children's Museum of Phoenix on Saturday, Jan. 21. Students, parents, and educators will celebrate their school and get to know your local community better at an evening of fun, music, and learning from 6 to 8 p.m.

Arizona boasts some of the most varied school choice options for families nationwide, with many state programs to remove cost barriers for families. An array of those options will be present at the fair, which will feature more than 30 school booths and vendors. The evening will kick off with Junior ROTC students from a traditional public district school presenting the flags, followed by a charter school student leading the pledge of allegiance and a private school student singing the national anthem.

Besides exploring the museum, school booths and collecting information, families can enjoy face painting, balloon twisting, free snacks, a photo booth, a balloon drop and remarks from community leaders, and a performance by a student from a private school and the Phoenix Children's Choir. More than 500 students, parents, and community members are expected to attend. Information will be available for families in both English and Spanish through the involvement of Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, a project of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2023, which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. In addition to the school fair, flagship events in Arizona include a student showcase in Chandler and a school choice carnival in Tucson.

"National School Choice Week is a time for families to recognize all the different options available to meet their student's needs. It is an occasion for schools to showcase what they do best for their students," said Barbara Duncan, vice president of quality schools at Choose a School. "It is an opportunity for leaders to see the schools in their districts in action and for everyone to evaluate the school choice options in their state to ensure all students have a right to an excellent educational option."

This celebration is planned by Choose a School Arizona, which uses social media, strategic events, and one-on-one parent outreach to help families find the best education for their children and help quality schools tell their stories and find students.

The Children's Museum of Phoenix is located at 215 N. 7th St.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

