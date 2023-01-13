Uk University Secures a $75 Million Pesos Financing to Expand in Latin America and the US

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uk University has closed a $75 million Mexican pesos financing round with Altum Capital. The funds will be used to create new online bachelors and masters programs and for expansion throughout Latin America and the US hispanic market.

(PRNewswire)

Uk University is a leading and innovative 100% online university based in Mexico, that is dedicated to providing high-quality education to working adults who are seeking a practical and affordable way to earn an accredited degree and improve their employment opportunities. With a focus on flexibility and convenience, Uk University offers a wide range of online bachelor and master programs that are designed to meet the needs of busy professionals.

Working in partnership with Coursera for Campus, Uk University offers its students access to a wide range of high-quality programs from top international institutions.

Gonzalo Pulit, CEO of Uk University, commented on the transaction, saying, "We are thrilled to have closed this financing round with Altum Capital. Their expertise and financial support will be invaluable as we work to expand our online offerings and reach more students in Latin America and the US Hispanic markets. We understand that working adults have unique needs and challenges when it comes to pursuing higher education. That's why we have designed our programs to be accessible and flexible, so that our students can balance their studies with their work and personal commitments."

Francisco Salas, partner at Altum Capital, also commented on the transaction, saying, "We are pleased to support Uk University in their efforts to expand their online offerings and reach more students throughout spanish speaking markets."

About Uk University

Uk University is one of the fastest growing online universities in Latin America. In 2023 it expects to serve over 15,000 students. Altum Capital joins existing investors Potencia Ventures, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and Zoma Capital.

Gonzalo Pulit (CEO)

gonzalo.pulit@universidaduk.com

+52 (55) 5130 9850

https://universidaduk.com

About Altum Capital

Altum Capital is a leading Private Debt Fund Manager, based in Mexico. In its history of almost 9 years, Altum Capital and its team have structured and financed around 200 loans to SMES throughout Mexico and LATAM, and have lent more than 12.3 billion pesos. Currently, Altum has a loan portfolio of more than 4.5 billion pesos, diversified in 67 structured loan investments in different sectors.

Miguel Gómez

mgomez@altumcapital.mx

Altum Capital – Financiamiento para Empresas

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uk University