The Most Prominent Conference on Educational Innovation in the Spanish-Speaking World, CIIE 2023 Begins

From January 16 to 18 , the Conference's ninth edition will offer more than 500 experiences focused on finding solutions to the most pressing educational challenges.

MONTERREY, Mexico, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th International Conference on Educational Innovation (CIIE 2023) will take place in the Tecnológico de Monterrey, Monterrey Campus, from January 16–18. This event brings together thought leaders, education advocates, entrepreneurs, civil society organizations and government to discuss the most pressing educational challenges and co-create the future of education to improve the lives of millions of people around the world.

Tecnológico de Monterrey's Institute for the Future of Education Executive Director, Michael Fung, delivered the keynote address "Transforming Higher Education and Lifelong Learning" as part of the opening ceremony. As part of his opening remarks, Michael Fung highlighted that "education needs to shift from a front-loaded toward a lifelong learning paradigm, offering flexible and modular learning pathways, incorporating work-based learning and developing of adaptive transversal skills, in order to meet the rapidly evolving needs to our economies and societies".

Also, Mr. Alvin Tan, Singapore's Minister of State for Trade and Industry delivered an inaugural message in which he emphasized the following "In Singapore, like Tec, we believe in grooming the future generation and also creating a thriving environment for entrepreneurship and innovation, both places have a strong focus on tech and innovation, Singapore being a hub for tech in a thriving startup scene, while Tec de Monterrey is known for your strong programs in engineering and technology. I look forward to future collaborations in building on both our strengths".

Raquel Bernal, from Universidad de los Andes; Ignacio Sánchez, from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, and Juan Pablo Murra, Tec de Monterrey's Rector for Higher Education, were present for CIIE'S 9th edition opening keynote panel, "The University of the Future".

More than 722 proposals were submitted for this Conference's edition, focusing on six thematic tracks: Educational Innovation, Educational Technologies, Lifelong Learning, Academic Innovation in Health, Edtech Entrepreneurship and Educational Innovation Management. Similar to last year, this edition's content has gotten more rich and significant on a global scale, in fact, CIIE has already impacted more than two million individuals from 40 different countries making it the most significant conference of its kind in the Spanish-speaking world.

In this regard, Dr. José Escamilla, Associate Director of the Institute for the Future of Education shared the "importance of creating an open and collaborative ecosystem for innovation, research and entrepreneurship that provides solutions to the challenges presented by higher education and lifelong learning".

More than 500 experiences on educational innovation are available at CIIE 2023, including presentations of research and innovation papers, panels, book presentations, workshops, networking opportunities and poster sessions by educators and experts from different countries around the world. In this way, the Conference becomes a platform to promote experimentation, prototyping and entrepreneurship in educational innovation, as well as a space for the exchange of knowledge and resources to improve higher education and contribute to the advancement of nations and societies.

Among the relevant guests presented at this year 's CIIE are: Nina Smidt, Managing Director and Spokesperson of the Board Siemens Stiftung; Gary A. Bolles, author of The Next Rules of Work, Chair of The Future of Work, Singularity University and Partner in Charrette LLC; Cheryl Regehr, Vice-President and Provost University of Toronto; Kristina Reiss, Professor Emeritus Technical University of Munich; Francesc Pedró, Director of the UNESCO International Institute for Higher Education; Patrick Brothers, Co-CEO of HolonIQ; Stephen Harmon, Associate Dean for Research Georgia Tech and many other leaders and experts who will share their knowledge and experiences on new educational models and the future of learning.

There will also be a number of workshops, discussions, and presentations on this first day of the Conference on subjects like entrepreneurship, STEM education, and lifelong learning. Please visit the following page if you require further details about CIIE: www.ciie.mx

