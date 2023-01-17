Acura Expands Support of Indie Film Community at Sundance Film Festival; Announces Schedule of Sundance Programming Jan 20 - 23

Acura offers largest-ever Sundance presence to lift up independent artists and underrepresented voices in film

2023 Acura Sundance footprint includes two venues - Acura Festival Village and new, interactive Acura Energy Lab - packed with day-to-night entertainment programming

Acura Sundance film partnerships include Ben Platt's upcoming Theater Camp and Going Varsity in Mariachi

Acura to host highly anticipated Sundance panels with partners including the NAACP, The Latinx House, Outfest, Prime Video/IMDb, Wall Street Journal and Latino Filmmakers Network

Acura's full lineup of Precision Crafted Performance vehicles will be on display throughout Sundance with MDX and MDX Type S SUVs serving as the Official Vehicle of the Festival

R&B Pop duo Emotional Oranges to headline Acura Energy Stage with musical performance Friday, Jan 20

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting its heritage as a challenger brand, Acura is headed to Park City as the Official Vehicle and Presenting Sponsor of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival committed to supporting emerging artists and underrepresented voices in film. The brand's efforts will be brought to life through engaging programming partnerships and the independent spirit of Sundance's filmmakers whose innovative thinking and power of imaginative storytelling will be on full display. This year, Acura is showcasing its dedication to highlighting like-minded organizations such as the NAACP, The Latinx House, Outfest, the Latino Filmmaker's Network and a DEI panel discussion with Prime Video/IMDb, by providing a platform for creative partners to shine a light on important initiatives.

Acura MDX is the Official Vehicle of the Sundance Film Festival (PRNewswire)

2023 Acura Sundance Film Festival Programming Highlights



For 2023, Acura's Festival footprint now includes two venues, offering day-to-night engaging entertainment programming. The Acura Festival Village and the new, interactive Acura Energy Lab will host interviews, panels and premiere parties with A-list actors, writers and directors; and feature live music performances. Guests will also get to experience Acura's just-debuted New World. Same Energy brand marketing campaign - a fast-paced journey across the Acura multiverse highlighting their Precision Crafted Performance lineup and all-electric future at both venues. Additionally, R&B sensation, Emotional Oranges, will headline The Acura Energy Stage on Friday, January 20th, and Adrian Quesada of the Black Pumas will also DJ a special program that same evening. Miami's DJ Cardi will be treating festival-goers to live music throughout the first weekend as Acura's resident DJ.

As Presenting Sponsor of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, the 2023 MDX and MDX Type S performance SUVs will serve as Official Vehicle of the Festival. More than 100 Acura SUVs will transport filmmakers, talent, festival jurors and Sundance Institute staff around the Festival. In addition, Acura's full performance lineup will be on display throughout Park City, including the all-electric Acura Precision EV Concept that previews the styling of the zero-emissions 2024 Acura ZDX and ZDX Type S , all-new 2023 Integra sport compact , and Type S models , including the TLX Type S PMC Edition . 2023 marks 13 consecutive years for Acura as Official Vehicle and Presenting Sponsor of the Sundance Film Festival.

Where to Find Acura at Sundance



At the Acura Energy Stage within the Acura Festival Village, guests will be treated to live music, DJs and refreshments from 4 to 6 p.m. daily, courtesy of White Claw. Artists, filmmakers and festival-goers will experience digital installations and enjoy hot beverages to warm up from 12 to 6 p.m., courtesy of Acura. The brand's new second location, the Acura Energy Lab, is a visually charged experience featuring Acura's New World. Same Energy. brand marketing campaign and includes a unique interactive installation by Mattaniah Aytenfsu (@muhtanya), a viral design engineer who mixes art with technology, who is featured as a performance driver in Acura's new campaign. Refreshments from 4 to 6 p.m. will be available daily, courtesy of Rabbit Hole Distillery.

This year, Acura is once again hosting The IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village where IMDb will capture exclusive interviews with leading actors, writers and directors that will serve as the cornerstone of IMDb's Sundance Film Festival coverage.

Acura also is a proud sponsor of the U.S. Dramatic & U.S. Documentary Audience Awards and The Vanguard Awards honoring filmmakers who have displayed excellence in their respective categories.

The Acura Festival Village is located on Swede Alley at 5th St. (480 Swede Alley). Public hours: Friday, January 20 through Monday, January 23 from 12 to 6pm (subject to change). The Acura Energy Lab will be located at 364 Main Street and is open to the public from 12 to 6pm (subject to change).

2023 Schedule of Acura Sundance Programming



Friday, January 20

10am - 4pm - INVITE ONLY - The IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village

Doors Open @ 12pm (Acura Festival Village & Acura Energy Lab)

2:30 - 3:30pm - IMDb & Prime Video "Authentically Successful" Panel (Acura Festival Village)

4 - 6pm - PRIVATE IMDb & Prime Video Networking Event (Acura Energy Lab)

4 - 6pm - Acura Hours (Acura Energy Stage)

7:30 - 10pm - Adrian Quesada DJ Set and Emotional Oranges Headline Music Concert (Acura Energy Stage @ Acura Festival Village)

11pm – 4am - INVITE ONLY – TAO Park City with special performance by Diplo

Saturday, January 21

10am - 4pm - INVITE ONLY - The IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village

Doors Open @ 12pm (Acura Festival Village & Acura Energy Lab)

12 - 3pm - The Outfest Outpost at Acura Festival Village (Acura Festival Village) Speakers include: Ready Set CEO, Y-Vonne Hutchinson and two-time Grammy-nominated music producer D. Smith

Moderated by Martine McDonald , Outfest Director of Artist Development and panelists including: Dania Bdeir , Warsha ; Jen Rainin , Holding Moses ; Chester Algernal Gordon, The Inspection ; Zackary Drucker , The Stroll ; Roger Ross Williams , Cassandro ; and Saim Sadiq, Joyland

Speakers include: Zoe Terakes, Talk to Me ; Lio Mehiel , Mutt ; Travina Springer , To Live and Die and Live ; and more to be announced.

4 - 6pm - Acura Hours (Acura Energy Lab)

6 - 8pm - PRIVATE Theater Camp Premiere Party (Acura Festival Village)

11pm – 4am - INVITE ONLY – TAO Park City with special performance by Mel Debarge and Rachel Winters

Sunday, January 22

10am – 4pm - INVITE ONLY - The IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village

Doors Open @ 12pm (Acura Festival Village & Acura Energy Lab)

1:30 - 3pm - PRIVATE WSJ Panel & Networking Event (Acura Energy Lab)

4 - 6pm - Acura Hours (Acura Energy Lab)

4 - 6pm - PRIVATE - The Latinx House Presents Going Varsity in Mariachi Premiere Party (Acura Festival Village)

Monday, January 23

10am - 4pm - INVITE ONLY - The IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village

Doors Open @ 12pm (Acura Festival Village & Acura Energy Lab)

12 - 1pm - NAACP Black Equity in Mainstream Media Panel (Acura Festival Village)

2 - 4pm - Latino Filmmakers Network Panels (Acura Festival Village) A candid conversation celebrating some of the Filmmakers and their films playing at this year's Sundance Film Festival. This panel will inspire you to get your projects going, no matter the obstacles.

An insightful panel discussion with industry professionals, about the sources of funding and distribution paths for independent films in the 21st century.

4:30 - 7pm - Acura Hours (Acura Energy Stage)

Tuesday, January 24

6:30 - 9pm - PRIVATE - Sundance Film Festival Feature Film Competition Celebration (Acura Festival Village)

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to expressive styling, high-performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup currently features four distinctive models – the next-gen Integra sport compact, TLX sport sedan, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles, along with high-performance Type S variants. Acura's first all-electric model will be an SUV, the ZDX and ZDX Type S, and will arrive in 2024. All Acura vehicles sold in America are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Acura Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Acura) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acura