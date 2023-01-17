Mammoth Holdings Raises Equity Capital to Fuel Growth

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings LLC, America's premier express car wash platform, announced that it had completed an equity capital raise with CCMP Growth Advisors, a New York-based private equity firm.

"We're focused on growth at Mammoth Holdings and this equity raise will ensure that we can accelerate new store openings, invest in cutting-edge technology, and remain the partner-of-choice for car wash operators seeking to sell their business," said Dave Hoffmann, Chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. Hoffmann added, "We're also excited to add another high-quality investor with extensive multi-unit company experience to our board of directors."

Joe Scharfenberger, the managing director at CCMP who led the deal commented, "We've evaluated several potential car wash investments, and Mammoth stood out to us as the best platform we've seen in the industry." Scharfenberger continued, "Their management team is outstanding; they have a compelling consumer value proposition and a strong geographic footprint with a deep pipeline of new stores; and we know and trust the other investors on the board. Mammoth has a lot to like."

Mammoth has significant growth capital and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

JP Morgan advised Mammoth on the transaction.

Mammoth Holdings is the first car wash platform formed by industry insiders and has 112 operating locations. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally, operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions, and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth Holdings' multi-brand portfolio includes Coastal Carwash, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu's, PitStop, and Swifty, among others.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth Holdings' corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital and Morgan Stanley provide Mammoth Holdings' debt financing.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Atlanta, Mammoth Holdings operates 112 conveyor car washes under the Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Missouri, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Florida. Mammoth Holdings was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit us online at mammothholdings.com .

About CCMP Growth Advisors

CCMP Growth Advisors, LP ("CCMP Growth") is a New York based growth-oriented private equity firm focused on making lead buyout and growth equity investments in middle-market companies in the Consumer and Industrial sectors primarily in North America. CCMP Growth leverages the deep investment experience of its team to identify high growth companies in transition, and partners with management to help each platform scale through strategic and operational support.

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit reddogequity.com .

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at pritzkerorg.com .

