NOVARAD PROVIDES FREE DIGITAL HEALTH RECORD SHARING TECHNOLOGY TO HOSPITALS IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novarad announced today its release of CryptoChart Lite, a web-based version of the healthcare company's CryptoChart medical image and report sharing system, to developing countries at no cost.

CryptoChart Lite provides a simple, user-friendly, and secure solution to sharing patient images and reports without CDs, passwords, or portals. Users simply drag and drop medical images onto the secure web client, and receive a shareable secure QR code or web access code. Patients and providers can access digital records anywhere, anytime from a computer or mobile device using the code. CryptoChart Lite allows individual healthcare providers and medical facilities worldwide to share medical images with patients and higher care facilities for free, using mobile-friendly technology available worldwide. The new version is also available for free to hospitals, imaging centers, and clinics in the U.S. and Canada, although the full version is more conducive to streamlined workflows.

"With CryptoChart Lite, a provider serving patients at a rural clinic in Africa can upload patient details and share it securely with a hospital or doctor in the U.K. to provide a consultation or second opinion," said Dave GrandPre, Sr. Director of Product, Novarad.

Using CryptoChart, patients and providers can receive images and medical reports from any DICOM modality or PACS. Once received, files are encrypted and sent to the CryptoChart cloud system. Users receive a hyper-secure optical code or web access code which provides access to the digital images and reports. There is no software download required to use CryptoChart, and no training required to begin use. The secure system exceeds HIPPA requirements in the U.S. for digital records. Patient records are stored for 30 days when using the free version of CryptoChart Lite.

"We are proud to offer CryptoChart Lite as a free service for healthcare professionals treating underserved populations worldwide," said Dr. Gibby, Founder and CEO, Novarad.

