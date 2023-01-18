CGI strengthens its partnership with SAP, adding "RISE with SAP" to its end-to-end services portfolio

Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announced today it is strengthening its long-standing global partnership with SAP by adding RISE with SAP to its portfolio of services in Canada, which already includes S/4HANA®. The RISE with SAP certification enables CGI to accelerate clients' transitions to the cloud. With this new certification, CGI is well positioned to modernize ERP solutions for a broader segment of the market and offer enhanced end-to-end capabilities for its clients, allowing them to focus on their holistic digitization and accelerate business outcomes.

"RISE with SAP brings together what businesses need and want in order to pursue their digital transformation objectives and accelerate their move to the cloud," says Laurent Gerin, SAP Global Executive Sponsor at CGI and President, Southern Europe and Southern and Western Europe Delivery Centers of Excellence. "Our 30-year partnership with SAP enables CGI to deliver ongoing innovation and high-quality project delivery. CGI is committed to driving business value for our clients and accompanying them along their transformation journey with an entire portfolio of SAP solutions."

This new qualification helps CGI provide enhanced services to clients who want to accelerate their move to the cloud.

"SAP is committed to helping modernize processes and deliver better insights to our customers in the cloud and relies on partners like CGI to support businesses' transformation strategies," says David Christensen, Head of Strategic Alliances, SAP Canada. "RISE with SAP enables CGI to bring the SAP Business Transformation Platform to their innovators to accelerate delivery of real-time data and more efficient business operations."

"Converting intelligence into value is a core objective for all companies," says Yves Stanojlovic, CGI Vice-President of Delivery and Head of the SAP Practice in Canada. "CGI's partnership with SAP reinforces our common vision for and commitment to accelerating the digital transformation process for our clients."

CGI will continue developing in-house accelerators and tools to drive innovation with SAP. CGI provides expertise and experience for service, ensuring the success of strategic SAP projects and meeting expectations of on-time, on-budget delivery.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

