Coastal Manufacturing Receives Growth Capital Investment from Vopne Capital

WATSONVILLE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Manufacturing ("Coastal") announced today that it received a growth capital investment from Vopne Capital to help drive the company's continued expansion.

Coastal is the leader in the design, development and manufacture of high-quality food processing equipment specializing in leafy greens, vegetables, frozen fruits, and confectionary markets. Coastal's systems are used in mission critical applications at customer facilities, including bulk product handling and receiving, inspection and grading, washing, mixing, sizing and sorting, hydro chilling, and drying.

Coastal was founded in 2004 by President Mark Hoffseth. Mark stated, "Vopne's track record of investing in growing, family-owned businesses made them an ideal partner for Coastal as we head into our next stage of growth. Coastal will continue provide the highest quality, engineered solutions combined with excellent customer service; I'm excited about our future."

Jim Bloom, Founder and Managing Partner at Vopne Capital, added, "We are incredibly impressed with the capabilities and reputation for quality that Coastal has earned in its market. We are thrilled to partner with Mark and the Coastal team to help drive future growth, expansion, and innovation."

Coastal was advised by Gregory Skinner, a co-managing partner, along with Anthony Martin, of 14696 Partners LLC.

About Coastal Manufacturing

Coastal Manufacturing ("Coastal"), headquartered in Watsonville, California, is the leading manufacturer of food processing equipment to the leafy green, vegetable and fruit processing industry. Its products are distributed worldwide for use in industrial food processing.

About Vopne Capital

Vopne Capital is an operationally focused private investment firm providing capital to companies in the lower middle market. Vopne focuses on growing, profitable, manufacturing businesses producing engineered products and providing differentiated services. For more information, visit www.vopne.com.

