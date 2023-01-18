FOUR HAHN & HAHN LAWYERS NAMED TO 2023 SUPER LAWYERS LIST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hahn & Hahn LLP announced that four of the firm's attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers lists.

Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team to be named a 'Super Lawyer.' Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.

The following Hahn & Hahn attorneys have been selected to the 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers list:

Laura Farber – Ms. Farber is a member of the firm's litigation and employment practices. She is an accomplished trial lawyer, and advises clients in employment matters including wage and hour, employment discrimination, advisor to clients and a noteworthy leader in many organizations, including the American Bar Association. She is Past President of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association and current Chair of the Rose Bowl Management Committee.

Candice Rogers – Ms. Rogers is head of the firm's family law group. As a Family Law Specialist Certified by the State Bar of California, she a wide variety of family law matters including premarital agreements, postnuptial agreements, , complex financial issues, and custody.

Karl Swaidan – Mr. Swaidan is a member of the firm's business and trust and estates practices. He is a Certified Taxation Law Specialist by The State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization and is also a Certified Public Accountant. His practice focuses on business, estate and property tax planning, advising private foundations and charitable organizations, as well as assisting closely held family businesses with tax planning.

Kayla Horacek – Ms. Horacek is a member of the firm's family law practice. As a Certified Family Law Specialist certified by the State Bar of California and as an accredited Minor's Counsel, she has extensive experience in dissolution matters, child custody, property division and support, paternity matters and domestic violence issues. She also handles transactional family law matters such as prenuptial agreements, postnuptial agreements, and cohabitation agreements.

Hahn & Hahn LLP has been an active member of the Southern California business and legal communities since 1899. The firm represents entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices and charitable organizations in their corporate, real estate, employment, estate planning and family law issues and in litigation. For more information visit https://www.hahnlawyers.com/

