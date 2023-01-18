LG CHANNELS NOW STREAMING SEASON ONE OF ITS ORIGINAL DOCU-SERIES "THE RIVALRIES"; SEASON FINALE HIGHLIGHTS NEW YORK STATE'S OLDEST COLLEGIATE FOOTBALL RIVALRY

Available Exclusively on LG Smart TVs, The Rivalries Season One Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Most Spirited Collegiate Rivalries

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, an official partner of the NCAA®, announced that LG Smart TV Owners can now watch the entire first season of LG Channels' original series "The Rivalries." Its season finale "The Dutchman Shoes," explores the century-old football rivalry between the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Engineers and the Union College Dutchmen as they grapple to gain the coveted Dutchman Shoes trophy at their annual rivalry game.

LG Smart TV owners can catch up on all of season one's episodes as featured content on the video-on-demand tab on LG Channels, or find encore presentations of "The Rivalries" on the NCAA Channel (100). Each episode highlights a different sports rivalry as told through interviews, historical moments, and the most recent game footage. Encore presentations of "The Dutchman Shoes" will be Thursday, Jan. 19 at 5:37 p.m. EST, Friday, Jan. 20 at 9:01 p.m. EST, Sunday, Jan. 22 at 10:26 a.m. EST and Monday, Jan. 23 at 9:28 p.m. EST. Future episodes of "The Rivalries" will be announced at a later date.

The Rivalries Season One

Episode 1: "The Black Hills Brawl" offers a front-row seat to the oldest rivalry in Division II NCAA athletics as the South Dakota Mines & Technology Hardrockers of Rapid City, SD and Black Hills State Yellow Jackets of Spearfish, SD men's and women's basketball teams face off.

Episode 2: "The War on the Shore" features a behind-the-scenes look at the spirited 50-year lacrosse rivalry between the Salisbury University Sea Gulls and the Washington College Shoremen both located along Maryland's Eastern Shore.

Episode 3: "Melee in The Bay" brings competition and a wholehearted love for baseball to the next level. Florida Southern College and the University of Tampa, have shared a vibrant rivalry for as long as the Tampa Bay area can remember. With Florida Southern holding nine National Championship titles, and the University of Tampa hot on their heels with eight, this rivalry has picked up the heat as the two schools race toward the coveted spot of most national championship titles won.

Episode 4: "The Battle for the North" features Cal Poly Humboldt of Arcata, CA and Chico State of Chico, CA men's and women's soccer rivalry. Separated by four hours of Northern California wilderness, Chico State's "big state school" reputation and Cal Poly Humboldt's underdog status have been at odds for as long as they can remember. Watch as fans take to the stadium to cheer on the Cal Poly Humboldt Lumberjacks and the Chico State Wildcats as they meet for their season's most intense games.

Episode 5: "Battle of the Saints" offers a behind-the-scenes look into the intense rivalry between the St. Mary's Rattlers of San Antonio and the St. Edward's Hilltoppers of Austin as they go head-to-head in volleyball at the NCAA DII Lone Star Conference.

Episode 6: "The Dutchman Shoes" delves into New York State's longest-held football rivalry as RPI and Union College go face-to-face on the field to win the Dutchman Shoes trophy. The RPI and Union College rivalry has its history in a century-long football competition. As of the end of 2022, the two schools have played each other 119 times, making it the oldest football rivalry in the state of New York. Although the rivalry began in 1886, the Dutchman Shoes trophy was introduced in 1950 and has since become the hallmark of their annual rivalry game. Watch as the two teams face off at their most important game of the season.

The exclusive content series is part of a three-year partnership with the NCAA, Turner Sports, and CBS Sports for category-exclusive marketing and distribution rights to NCAA Championship competitions that will expand the reach of college sports to legions of current fans and generations of new ones. LG's support of the NCAA Championships includes multiple initiatives to inspire student-athletes including the recent launch of the NCAA Championships Channel, which features NCAA Fall, Winter and Spring championships, both live and on-demand via LG's exclusive free streaming service, LG Channels.

Learn more about LG's NCAA partnership, The Rivalries docu-series, and the NCAA Channel exclusively on LG Smart TVs, by visiting LG.com/NCAA.

