Mission Wealth Ranked in REAL LEADERS®️ Top Impact Companies List

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. , Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National RIA firm Mission Wealth announces its ranking on the 300 Top Impact Companies award winners from around the world. Mission Wealth ranked #12 on the Financial Services list and #141 overall. In its fifth year, Real Leaders magazine's Impact Awards ranks companies solving existential problems through innovative and sustainable market-based solutions. The 2023 list features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries with companies such as Patagonia, Ben & Jerry's, Allbirds, Burt's Bees, and CVS.

National RIA firm Mission Wealth ranked on the Real Leaders Top 300 Global Impact Awards.

"Being inspired every day by a purpose beyond ourselves is what drives Mission Wealth's growth and culture. We are committed to uplifting our team and clients so that they may enjoy fulfilled lives and empower others to do the same. It's an honor to be recognized with these powerhouse companies that we deeply admire. Seeing these examples of businesses as a force for good provides hope for a better future." said Seth Streeter, Founder and Chief Impact Officer at Mission Wealth.

"This is our fifth annual ranking, and the number of award winners has tripled. It's encouraging to see how this movement is going mainstream with businesses all over the world." said Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. "We are excited to welcome new and past company winners to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community."

About Real Leaders

Founded in 2010, Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It's on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Calculated by the Real Leaders 'Force for Good' score, the Impact Awards takes into account the company's 5-year sales growth, revenue, and B Impact Assessment (or default score) to objectively rank the companies. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, a member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

About Mission Wealth

Mission Wealth is a national Registered Investment Advisor, proudly serving over 2,350 families, managing over $5.0 billion in assets, and is 100% employee owned. For more information on Mission Wealth's values or services, please visit www.missionwealth.com or call (805) 882-2360.

