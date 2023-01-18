NUROSENE ANNOUNCES ADVISORY ROLE WITH RARE-X

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (FSE: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF) a company that is focused on being a leader in the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the pharmaceutical industry through its wholly owned subsidiary NetraMark, is pleased to announce an advisory relationship with RARE-X, the Global Genes collaborative platform for rare disease patients to share their data to accelerate the development of diagnoses and treatments.

"I am pleased to announce that NetraMark has agreed to an advisory role with RARE-X. As part of the relationship, Dr. Joseph Geraci will join RARE-X's Advisory Board for Xcelerate RARE: An Open Science Data Challenge and RARE-X will provide NetraMark access to their world class rare disease data sets." – President of NetraMark, Josh Spiegel.

Core to this advisory role is the RARE-X Open Science Data Challenge which brings together industry leaders, such as the RTW Charitable Foundation, Roche, the Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare and includes expert advice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as sited at https://rare-x.org/open-science-data-challenge/. The Open Science Challenge presents a unique opportunity for NetraMark to further validate its proprietary NetraAI technology, its capabilities to find unique insights from small datasets and the opportunity to connect with pharmaceutical companies working towards cures for rare diseases.

"We are excited to partner with RARE-X and contribute to their mission of accelerating the search for cures for rare diseases," said Dr. Joseph Geraci. "Our NetraAI technology has a proven track record of finding valuable insights in small datasets, and we believe it will be a valuable asset to RARE-X's efforts to bring hope to patients with rare diseases."

"We are thrilled that Netramark is partnering with us in this Open Science Data Challenge," said Karmen Trzupek, Senior Director of Scientific Programs for Global Genes. "Together, our goal is to leverage Netramark's technology and apply it to patient-owned data on the RARE-X platform to accelerate the generation of therapeutic hypotheses for rare neurodevelopmental disorders and to advance research to benefit rare disease patients."

