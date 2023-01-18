PeriGen Supports Synova and AWHONN to provide Virtual Learning Day for Perinatal and Neonatal Nurses

CARY, N.C., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeriGen , the innovator in perinatal early warning systems, is providing commercial support to Synova Associates, a nurse leader education company and the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN), membership organization on a Virtual Learning Day. PeriGen is proud to share the mission with these organizations of empowering and supporting nurses caring for women, newborns, and their families through research, education, and advocacy.

The Virtual Learning Day "Partners in Practice: Uncovering Solutions and Strategies for Staffing and Reproductive Justice" will help participants gain a better understanding of AWHONN Staffing standards and implementation strategies, reproductive justice through a respectful maternity care lens, and implementation strategies and principles of respectful care across the perinatal and neonatal care settings. The impressive lineup of speakers includes:

Cheryl Roth , PhD, WHNP-BC, RNC-OB, RNFA, Nurse Practitioner Coordinated Care Center for Complex Moms and Babies Honor Health Scottsdale Shea & Osborn

Dana Sussman , JD, MPH, Deputy Executive Director, National Advocates for Pregnant Women (NAPW)

Case study presentations include:

Bobbie Smith , MSN, BSN, RN, Obstetric Nursing Operations Manager, Intermountain Healthcare

Nancy Travis , MS, RN, BC-PED, CPN, C-ONQS, Director Women's Services, Lee Health Cape Coral Hospital

Shawana Burnette , DNP, RNC-OB, NEA-BC, CLNC, Nurse Manager, Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center

Rose Horton, MSM , RNC-OB, NEA-BC, Specialty Director Women Infant Services, Emory Decatur Hospital

PeriGen is passionate about supporting clinicians by providing advanced technology tools to promote the optimal outcomes for moms, babies, and families. PeriGen believes in supporting nurses' continued education and is a year-round partner with both organizations as a Synova Industry partner and AWHONN Alliance Member. Commercial support of the Virtual Learning Day is provided by PeriGen.

To learn more and register for the event, click here!

