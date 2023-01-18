Birthdays
RICARDO ARJONA ANNOUNCES BLANCO Y NEGRO: VOLVER TOUR 2023

Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago

Produced by Loud And Live, and back by popular demand the Blanco y Negro: Volver Tour 2023 will hit more than 23 cities throughout the United States

Tickets on Sale Starting This Friday, January 20th at www.ricardoarjona.com

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, announces that BLANCO Y NEGRO, considered one of the most successful tours of 2022 by superstar artist and composer Ricardo Arjona, has extended into 2023 by popular demand as BLANCO Y NEGRO: VOLVER.

More than 23 North American cities will be part of the historic experience of BLANCO Y NEGRO: VOLVER, including for the first time San Diego, San Francisco, Portland, Austin, Kansas, Minneapolis, and Ontario, among other cities. The tour begins in Seattle on Friday, April 28th.

The prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York City prepares to welcome RICARDO ARJONA for the first time with his BLANCO Y NEGRO: VOLVER, tour on Sunday, June 18th.

"Loud And Live had the honor of producing Ricardo's Blanco y Negro Tour last year with 35 shows in the United States and Ecuador, making it one of the most successful tours of all time," said Nelson Albareda, CEO and Founder of Loud And Live. "This year, we are deeply proud to reunite him with his fans."

After reaching an audience of more than three million people with "Hecho A La Antigua," the most viewed streaming concert in the history of music in Latin America and Spain, Ricardo Arjona set a precedent with BLANCO Y NEGRO, as it has been considered the artist's most daring bet. It is a breath of fresh air from an established singer-songwriter who is constantly reinventing himself and who typically doesn't repeat cities on a tour, is ready for BLANCO Y NEGRO: VOLVER.

Tour Dates for Blanco y Negro: Volver

Friday, April 28, 2023

SEATTLE

WA

WaMu Theater

Sunday, April 30, 2023

PORTLAND

OR

Veteran's Memorial Coliseum

Friday, May 5, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO

CA

Chase Center

Sunday, May 7, 2023

LOS ANGELES

CA

Crypto.com Arena

Thursday, May 11, 2023

ONTARIO

CA

Toyota Arena

Friday, May 12, 2023

SAN DIEGO

CA

Pechanga Arena

Saturday, May 13, 2023

GLENDALE

AZ

Desert Diamond Arena

Thursday, May 18, 2023

AUSTIN

TX

Moody Center

Friday, May 19, 2023

HOUSTON

TX

Smart Financial Centre

Saturday, May 20, 2023

DALLAS

TX

Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Monday, May 22, 2023

KANSAS CITY

MO

T-Mobile Center

Thursday, May 25, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS

MN

Target Center

Friday, May 26, 2023

CHICAGO

IL

All State Arena

Sunday, May 28, 2023

NASHVILLE

TN

Bridgestone Arena

Friday, June 2, 2023

BOSTON

MA

Agganis Arena

Saturday, June 3, 2023

UNCASVILLE

CT

Mohegan Sun

Friday, June 9, 2023

WASHINGTON

DC

Capitol One Arena

Saturday, June 10, 2023

READING

PA

Santander Arena

Sunday, June 11, 2023

RALEIGH

NC

PNC Arena

Sunday, June 18, 2023

NEW YORK

NY

Madison Square Garden

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

ORLANDO

FL

Amway Center

Thursday, June 22, 2023

TAMPA

FL

Yuengling Center

Sunday, June 25, 2023

MIAMI

FL

FTX Arena

While everyone looked to follow popular trends in music, Ricardo Arjona once again chose his own path and ventured out to the legendary Abbey Road studios to produce 24 original songs. Once again contradicting everything that exists in music in Spanish and reinforcing more than ever what he knows how to do best.

Anyone who thinks that BLANCO Y NEGRO is the most popular project on the radio, or that appears in the most playlists on Spotify are wrong. With a black and white aesthetic and a video for each song, recorded in the same studio in London where the 24 songs were made, Ricardo Arjona started a project amid a pandemic that industry scholars pointed out as doomed to fail. It brought together elements not commonly used nowadays in the music industry recording live instruments with equipment from the 60s, without any technological fuss.

To this day, BLANCO Y NEGRO, with close to 100 shows between Europe, United States and Latin America, is one of the most popular tours in the market. More than a million and a half people attended the concerts last year, all claiming that the show is not just a concert but a unique experience. The tour was distinguished as one of the 20 most powerful tours in the world along with Coldplay's and several others.

The official sale for the general public is Friday, January 20, 2023 at 10 a.m. EST (local time). For information on ticket sales visit: www.ricardoarjona.com

About Loud And Live:

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

