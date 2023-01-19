2023 Mazda CX-5 Named Best Compact SUV for the Money by U.S. News & World Report

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is pleased to announce that the 2023 Mazda CX-5 has been named Best Compact SUV for the Money by U.S. News & World Report. The 2023 CX-5 – the brand's best-selling vehicle in the U.S. – has a starting MSRP of $26,700.

"The Mazda CX-5 combines desirable features, such as standard all-wheel drive, with a top spot in our rankings," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor at U.S. News Best Cars. "The CX-5 also offers a competitive price and low ownership costs, but many of its best attributes are noticeable right out of the gate. Buyers will appreciate that the CX-5 really shines when it comes to interior quality, and sporty driving dynamics help it deliver a unique and rewarding driving experience."

For 2023, the CX-5 is available with an all-new Rhodium White exterior premium paint color, complimenting Mazda's Kodo design. As with all of Mazda's SUVs, all 2023 CX-5 models retain standard i-Activ all-wheel drive in the U.S.

The critically acclaimed CX-5 has received numerous top industry and safety awards including the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+. In fact, the CX-5 was the first vehicle to earn a Good rating in IIHS's new, tougher side impact test. To that end, all the engineering and safety features that contributed to these awards have been carried over to the 2023 model year as standard features. These include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart Brake Support, Advanced Smart City Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. These features allow CX-5 drivers to feel confident and comfortable, from the city streets to the open highway.

The 2023 Mazda CX-5 is available in eight packages. Each providing customers with a well-equipped vehicle with an impressive list of standard technology and safety features designed to meet their needs while providing the brand's renowned driving dynamics.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

