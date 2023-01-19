BHG Financial and the YMCA: Winning Together

Driving Wellness Among Florida Communities

DAVIE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BHG Financial (BHG) announces its latest initiative to further strengthen the company's philanthropic presence in the Sunshine State.

Eric Castro, Co-founder at BHG Financial, was joined by City of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, Fort Lauderdale Vice Mayor Warren Sturman, Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Pam Beasley-Pittman, and YMCA CEO Sheryl Woods to celebrate a pledge of $100,000 in support of the Y’s mission (PRNewswire)

Eric Castro, Co-founder at BHG Financial, was joined by City of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Pam Beasley-Pittman, and YMCA CEO Sheryl Woods to celebrate a pledge of $100,000 in support of the Y's mission, as well as BHG's new feature space in the South Florida YMCA gymnasium. With a focus on healthy living, community wellness and inclusion, children's programs, and compassion for all members of the community, BHG is honored to partner with the YMCA.

The announcement was made on Martin Luther King Jr. Day—a National Day of Service which encourages all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. With this collaboration, BHG aims to accomplish that mission not only on this historic day but as part of a partnership with the Y.

Castro, a South Florida native, addressed city officials, community members, and volunteers to share more about what the collaboration means to BHG Financial leadership, colleagues, and the communities it works and lives in.

"Not only is South Florida the area where BHG Financial first laid its roots, but it's where I grew up and learned what a sense of community was," says Castro. "It is a true honor to sponsor a civic pillar such as the Y and the critical services it provides to people from all over this region. We're looking forward to elevating the YMCA of South Florida not only on MLK day, but every day of the year."

The BHG Cares-branded "Winning Together" wall signifies a cornerstone of BHG's culture and a space where all community members can come together and exercise the unified mission of both YMCA and BHG; building a healthy spirit, mind, and body.

A beacon for many residents of Broward County, the YMCA of South Florida has provided economic development, career opportunities, and an inclusive community environment for more than 100 years.

Whether developing skills or emotional well-being through education and training, welcoming diverse demographic populations through community service, or preventing chronic disease and building healthier communities through collaborations with policymakers, the Y fosters care and respect—a cornerstone of BHG Financials' culture.

About the YMCA of South Florida

The Y is a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Every day, the Y works hard to build healthy, confident, connected and secure children, adults, families and communities through over 200 afterschool, preschool, special needs, sports, camp and youth programs, family centers, and senior health outreach sites. To learn more, visit www.ymcasouthflorida.org, connect on Facebook or Twitter, or call a Y near you.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become one of the best sources for high-performing loans, and the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $13 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financials' dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally, earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list 16 times and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

