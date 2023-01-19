Drs. Toby Cosgrove and David Lubarsky Join Memora Health as Strategic Advisors

Industry visionaries will support the company's efforts to redesign care delivery and improve the patient experience through intelligent automation and engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Memora Health, the leading intelligent platform for virtual care delivery and complex care management, today announced that Dr. Toby Cosgrove, former president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic, and Dr. David Lubarsky, Vice Chancellor of Human Health Sciences and CEO for UC Davis Health, will serve as strategic advisors to the company. The advisors will use their extensive experience in the U.S. healthcare industry to support Memora Health's commercial expansion.

Memora Health (PRNewsfoto/Memora Health) (PRNewswire)

"To have these two industry titans with us as we grow is an immense privilege," said Memora Health CEO Manav Sevak

Memora Health's platform simplifies complex care delivery for patients and their providers by automating care programs. Memora's SMS-first approach provides 24/7 conversational support to patients around their care, and intelligently triages patient questions and clinical concerns to the appropriate care team members. In 2022, Memora saw record growth of its client and partner portfolios.

"As a 'patients first' proponent, I'm delighted to support the Memora Health team as they digitize the care patients receive when they are outside the clinic or hospital setting," said Dr. Cosgrove. "Health systems are in the early days of utilizing technology to better care for patients in between visits, and the artificial intelligence that Memora Health uses to engage patients and reduce burden on the care teams serving them show immense promise."

Dr. Cosgrove was formerly the President and CEO of the Cleveland Clinic, and is currently its Executive Advisor. Cleveland Clinic is a $5B healthcare system, where Dr. Cosgrove is credited with major, transformative initiatives that have inspired the entire industry to follow suit. During his tenure, Dr. Cosgrove was responsible for the delivery and quality of care for millions of patients annually. His training and practice as a surgeon, department chair, and enterprise leader will provide Memora Health with an unparalleled depth of expertise.

"We are at the precipice of a paradigm shift in our industry where digital tools of the past have proven themselves ineffective because they were siloed tools pushing more work onto burned out care teams and patients confused by innumerable apps being suggested by a variety of providers. Memora Health seeks to employ their integrated solution to free up care teams to focus on what they do best: care for patients," said Dr. Lubarsky. "I'm thrilled to help advise Memora on increasing access to digital tools, especially ones like theirs that don't require patients to download yet another standalone app. Memora's use of simple texting — a communication pathway shown to best increase digital health equity — will assist vulnerable, underserved patients everywhere achieve optimal health outcomes."

Dr. Lubarsky is currently CEO of UC Davis Health and Vice Chancellor of Human Health Sciences, a $4.3B system, where he is consistently recognized in the industry for his innovations, influence, and commitment to health equity. During his tenure, Dr. Lubarsky has increased UC Davis Health's revenues by more than 50% since 2018. Trained as an anesthesiologist, he currently holds professorial appointments in the the schools of medicine, business, and nursing. His extensive research experience and business acumen will provide invaluable insight to the Memora Health team.

"I am honored that Drs. Cosgrove and Lubarsky have joined us as Advisors. To have these two industry titans with us as we grow is an immense privilege," said Manav Sevak, co-founder and CEO at Memora Health. "Through their unique vantage points, our team will learn so much from their expertise as we continue to support care teams to supercharge the way they interact with patients outside the four walls of the clinic."

About Memora Health

Memora Health is the leading intelligent platform for virtual care delivery and complex care management. Memora partners with leading health systems, health plans, life science companies, and digital health companies to transform the care delivery process for patients and care teams. The company's platform digitizes and automates complex care workflows, supercharging care teams by intelligently triaging patient-reported concerns and data to appropriate care team members and providing patients with proactive, two-way communication on their care journeys. To learn more about Memora's vision to make care more actionable, accessible and always-on, visit memorahealth.com .

Media Contact: Lara Key, press@memorahealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Memora Health