Innovaccer and Evergreen Nephrology partner to Empower Nephrologists to Transform Kidney Care

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Innovaccer Inc ., the Health Cloud company, announced that Evergreen Nephrology , a nephrology focused value based care organization, has chosen the Innovaccer® Health Cloud and Innovaccer's full solution suite to accelerate transformation of kidney care for its fast-growing network of nephrology practices and the patients they serve. Innovaccer's cloud-native solutions selected by Evergreen include tools to optimize care management, physician engagement, patient engagement, referral management, advanced analytics, and dashboard-driven insights to optimize delivery of value-based specialty care. By partnering with Innovaccer, Evergreen Nephrology will accelerate its ability to enable nephrologists to deliver exceptional experiences for people living with kidney disease.

"People living with kidney disease mostly interact with their nephrologist or a large dialysis company," said Gene Sawyer, CIO at Evergreen Nephrology. "Now, with Evergreen, they can benefit from value-based arrangements and the additional wrap-around services that come with them. To do that, we needed a complete technology platform that can serve all constituents in the care continuum—with patients at the center—and that includes their nephrologist, dialysis provider, and the interdisciplinary teams supporting them; whether that's through social work interaction, behavioral health, dietary, or otherwise. Innovaccer gives us the unique ability to enable this by pulling in data from all the touch points of a patient's care journey. The platform gathers the information, makes sense of it, and drives high-quality insights straight to the point-of-care. With this data at our fingertips, actions and interventions can be taken that improve outcomes, delay disease progression, shift care to the home, and accelerate kidney transplants when applicable."

Each year, the U.S. spends more than $130 billion treating kidney disease—an amount that could be significantly reduced were nephrologists involved in care earlier, and were they using the most advanced data and analytics technology to transform and optimize value-based care delivery. Evergreen provides nephrologists with all the resources they need to use an expanded, more effective value-based care model; the financial backing they need to take on the total cost of care risk; and a technology platform—powered by the Innovaccer Health Cloud—that's built for data-driven delivery of value-based specialty care.

"Partnering with Innovaccer will help us improve kidney disease management while ensuring that the appropriate resources reach the individuals most in need," said Stanley Crittenden, CMO at Evergreen Nephrology. "We are excited to take our unique nephrologist-led value-based care programs to the next level with Innovaccer's best-in-class healthcare IT and achieve the best possible outcomes for people living with kidney disease."

Evergreen's mission is to improve the quality of life for people living with advanced stage chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease, while reducing the total cost of care. The company has chosen the Innovaccer Health Cloud to unify clinical, claims, utilization, and other data across the myriad of EHRs and IT systems its provider and payer partners use. The resulting longitudinal patient records will power advanced analytics, identification, and stratification of patients who need intervention; drive digital outreach for exceptional engagement; streamline care management and coordination workflows for outstanding care experiences; and reduce costs by helping nephrologists see and close care gaps right at the point-of-care.

"We're incredibly excited to extend our Health Cloud platform to meet the needs of new specialty risk models such as those used in nephrology," Abhinav Shashank, Co-Founder, and CEO of Innovaccer, said. "People with kidney disease face many challenges managing the disease, including an outdated, fragmented system of care—that is itself hampered by outdated, fragmented data and IT systems. Evergreen is setting a new standard with innovative use of data and analytics to transform how kidney care is provided. We're honored to support their mission and look forward to helping them foster a new era of care for people living with kidney disease."

Evergreen Nephrology was built with the mission to transform kidney care by putting nephrologists in the driver's seat. By empowering nephrologists, providing financial backing, best-in-class clinical resources, and analytical insights and tools, Evergreen strives to slow disease progression, improve clinical outcomes, and increase quality of life for people living with CKD and ESRD. In addition to providing high quality healthcare and strategic partnerships, Evergreen intends to launch a Medicare Advantage Plan in 2023. Evergreen Nephrology's Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Adam Boehler drove efforts at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Innovation Center (CMMI) and the department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to introduce the kidney care models (KCC) models that empower nephrologists as they care for their patients. In addition to transforming dialysis delivery, the HHS team set new standards for organ procurement to increase transplantation. Adam and fellow Co-Founder Abe Sutton were awarded the 2019 President's Medal from the American Society of Nephrology. For more information, please visit evergreennephrology.com .

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is dedicated to accelerating innovation in healthcare. The Innovaccer® Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the U.S., enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 39 million people and generate over $1 billion in cumulative cost savings. Innovaccer is the #1 rated Data and Analytics Platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

