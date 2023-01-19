International Council of E-Commerce Consultants Launches Cybersecurity Essentials Professional Certificate Program on edX

New program enables students and early career professionals to learn critical skills required in today's entry-level cybersecurity field, helping address urgent cyber workforce jobs gap

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. and LANHAM, Md., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Council of E-Commerce Consultants (EC-Council), a developer of world-class cybersecurity education programs and certifications, today announced that it has partnered with edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), and committed to expanding access to vital cybersecurity education programs. EC-Council's Essentials Series is the first cybersecurity Professional Certificate of its kind to be offered on edX and includes three foundational industry certification credentials. The beginner level series is designed for learners aspiring to pursue a career in cybersecurity.

"The Essentials Series is purpose-built to help educate up-and-coming cybersecurity professionals and enable them to begin their careers," said Bill Kiriakis, Senior Vice President and Head of North America at EC-Council. "edX is a leader in online learning, bringing courses and certifications to over 46 million learners worldwide. With this new offering, edX and EC-Council can directly help address the global shortage of cybersecurity workers."

EC-Council's Essentials Series includes three individual courses covering network defense, ethical hacking, and digital forensics and costs $447 USD for the full lab range and certification bundles. The series helps students and early career professionals learn employable skills required in today's entry-level cybersecurity field, educating students in a range of techniques and tactics across industry verticals, such as securing networks, mitigating cyber risks, conducting forensic investigations, ethical hacking, attack vectors, and more.

Cybersecurity continues to be one of the most in-demand professions. According to industry sources, there are now close to 4 million open cyber jobs worldwide and half a million open positions in the US. The industry is struggling to find and retain talent , partially due to access to training and certification programs.

"edX's professional certificate programs are designed to enhance the critical skills needed to succeed in today's most in-demand fields. They drive true career impact in an accessible and affordable way," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at edX. "The addition of EC-Council's cybersecurity Essentials Series on edX gives learners the opportunity to earn a valuable credential from a world-class cybersecurity organization."

About EC-Council

The sole mission of EC-Council is to advance the state of the cybersecurity profession on a global scale. Helping organizations, educators, governments, and individuals address global workforce problems is at the heart of the company's mission. To this end, it is developing and curating world-class cybersecurity education programs and certifications. It is also providing cybersecurity services to some of the largest businesses all over the world. More than 2,000 best universities, colleges, and training companies put their faith in EC-Council. This includes seven Fortune 10 companies, 47 Fortune 100 companies, the Department of Defense, global intelligence communities, and NATO. The standards for cybersecurity education are set by EC-Council programs, which have now been implemented in more than 140 countries worldwide. To acquire additional knowledge, please go to https://www.eccouncil.org/.

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects over 46 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge, and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org .

