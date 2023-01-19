New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Vanessa Fire Tables Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Imported by Ove Decors

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Vanessa%20Fire-Tables-Recalled-Due-to-Fire-Hazard-Imported-by-Ove-Decors

Ross Stores Recalls Taylor and Finch Six-Wick Scented Candles Due to Fire and Injury Hazards

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Ross-Stores-Recalls-Taylor-and-Finch-Six-Wick-Scented-Candles-Due-to-Fire-and-Injury-Hazards

Vaenait Baby Recalls Children's Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Vaenait-Baby-Recalls-Childrens-Robes-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard

Lifetime Brands Recalls Hot Chocolate Pots Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Williams-Sonoma

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Lifetime-Brands-Recalls-Hot-Chocolate-Pots-Due-to-Fire-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-at-Williams-Sonoma

Children's Pajama Sets Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Manufactured by Selfie Craft Company

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Childrens-Pajama-Sets-Recalled-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard-Manufactured-by-Selfie-Craft-Company

Sakar International Recalls Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Sakar-International-Recalls-Multi-Purpose-Helmets-Due-to-Risk-of-Head-Injury

NewCosplay Children's Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Mianzhu Ye Xin Trading; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/NewCosplay-Childrens=Sleepwear-Recalled-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn=Hazard=Imported-by-Mianzhu-Ye-Xin-Trading-Sold-Exclusively-at-Amazon-com

NewCosplay Children's Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/NewCosplay-Childrens-Sleepwear-Recalled-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard-Imported-by-Weihai-Juanhai-Decoration-Material-Sold-Exclusively-at-Amazon-com

NewCosplay Children's Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Hainan Chong Yu Industrial; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/NewCosplay-Childrens-Sleepwear-Recalled-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard-Imported-by-Hainan-Chong-Yu-Industrial-Sold-Exclusively-at-Amazon-com

NewCosplay Children's Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Shanghai Jing Cheng Landscape Engineering Company; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/NewCosplay-Childrens-Sleepwear-Recalled-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard-Imported-by-Shanghai-Jing-Cheng-Landscape-Engineering-Company-Sold-Exclusively-at-Amazon-com

NewCosplay Children's Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Shanghai Jinhui Gardening Center; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/NewCosplay-Childrens-Sleepwear-Recalled-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard-Imported-by-Shanghai-Jinhui-Gardening-Center-Sold-Exclusively-at-Amazon-com

NewCosplay Children's Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Shanghai Xunao Elevator; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/NewCosplay-Childrens-Sleepwear-Recalled-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard-Imported-by-Shanghai-Xunao-Elevator-Sold-Exclusively-at-Amazon-com

Meguiar's Recalls Headlight Sealant Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Meguiars-Recalls-Headlight-Sealant-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirements-Risk-of-Poisoning

