Therap Services' Business Intelligence platform facilitates Quality in Human Services through Performance Dashboards and Aggregate Data Reporting

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions to agencies in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and other human service fields, offers a Business Intelligence (BI) platform that can be used for aggregating agency-wide data and reporting through multiple dashboards. Service providers can create meaningful, comprehensive reports across several dashboards from service data captured through the Therap application. Users can easily navigate through years of data using comprehensive graphs, charts, and tables, thus helping them identify successes, opportunities for quality improvement, and overall trends within their service data.

Therap's BI platform also offers a myriad of reporting features including data comparison, data filtering, longitudinal analyses, and mapping capabilities that facilitate a Data-Driven approach to enhancing Person-Centered services for individuals. The use of Therap's Business Intelligence Dashboard saves time and resources by automatically generating visually impactful reports for use at all levels of the agency.

Once assigned the appropriate access privileges, users of the Therap application can access the Business Intelligence platform from the Agency Reports tab in their primary dashboard. From there, they can navigate through several content specific dashboards and analyses tailored to highlight key indicators from various domains within their service data. Agencies can also export multiple graphs, charts and data sets from these dashboards which contain comprehensive details from the related modules.

Current dashboards included in the Business Intelligence module are as follows (with more to come):

Demographics

Billing

Data-Driven Outcomes (DDO)

General Event Reports (Incident Reporting)

Health Tracking/Population Health

Employment History

Electronic Visit Verification (EVV)

Ensuring quality service provision for individuals with disabilities requires ongoing assessment and evaluation of practice for continuous improvement and adherence to changing needs. Therap's Business Intelligence tools allow organizations to put their existing data to work to better understand their impact on individuals and to make informed decisions that affect individual outcomes and distinguish organizations as quality service providers.

For more information on Therap's Business Intelligence Platform, please visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/business-intelligence-platform-offers-agency-performance-dashboards/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net .

Source: https://www.therapservices.net/business-intelligence-platform/

